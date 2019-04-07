There’s no denying the fact that sinking a birdie, hitting the perfect tee shot, or managing to successfully navigate your golf ball out of a difficult hazard wouldn’t be cause for some form of enjoyment.

Every season millions of enthusiasts, novices, amateurs and golf pros head to their favorite links for some one-on-one time between them and what can sometimes be a grueling course.

Whether it’s to improve their short game, finally garner a hole in one, or bask in the sun’s rays, so many will agree that they get some enjoyment from simply being out there.

For Adam Kealhofer, Bluejays head golf coach, he would not only reciprocate that sentiment but use it as the measuring stick with his young 2019 squad.

“My goals for the season are for the guys to develop a genuine enjoyment of the game of golf,” he said.

The first year Perry coach enters what some might consider a bittersweet situation as he will not have any senior leadership on his roster.

Off to college or other endeavors are Tanner Duffy, Luke Rathje and Connor Nielsen, who accounted for almost all of the team’s best scores last season.

Particularly Duffy, who finished his senior year with a 9-hole adjusted average of 47.50. Rathje was second with a 47.73 and Nielsen was less than a stroke behind at 48.07.

“As far as replacing our top scores, it is going to take time,” Kealhofer said. “We will spend a lot of the early part of the season at the driving range and the putting green to work on our ball striking and consistency.”

The lack of upperclassmen doesn’t mean a bunker filled season. On the contrary, the head coach welcomes in a young squad looking to make a mark on the course and the season.

“We definitely have a young team, which is good. Lots of potentials,” Kealhofer said.

One of these youngins actually brings some experience, in junior Brady Iben. Last season as a sophomore he averaged a 55.20 per 9-holes, which placed him fourth on the team.

“Brady is the only player we have with varsity experience, so I expect him to take a leadership role with the other guys and not only lead by example but be actively involved in their development,” the head coach said.

According to Kealhofer, rather than taking so much time off after the 2018 season, Iben immersed himself in the game.

“He played a lot of rounds this past summer, so I hope the other guys see his improvement and realize that it is all about getting as many rounds in during the summer as they can,” Kealhofer said.

If Iben’s score improves and his young players follow his lead, the head coach is confident that his team will find themselves on the course after the spring season comes to a close.

“For the team, a successful year would be at the end of it, seeing the guys out playing together during the summer,” Kealhofer said.