NEVADA - The Ballard boys’ track team won one bronze medal and placed in the top six in nine other events during the Nevada Coed Relays April 4 at Cub Stadium in Nevada.

Ashton Hermann took third in the 400-meter hurdles for Ballard. The Bombers also had three fifth-place individual efforts and they came in sixth in six relays.

As a team, Ballard scored 12 points to place sixth in the boys’ standings. Roland-Story won with 144 points, North Polk was second with 136 and Nevada scored 117 to place third.

Hermann ran a time of one minute, 1.10 seconds in the 400 hurdles. Nevada’s Joven Nelson and North Polk’s Quinten Sommers occupied the top two spots with respective times of :54.66 and :56.04.

Chris Lee took fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:07.56. Roland-Story’s Collin Greenfield and Nevada’s Dalton Baker were first and second with respective times of 10:24.34 and 10:27.52.

Jonah Olson was fifth in the open 400 with a :56.03 effort. North Polk’s Michael Williams and J.D. Elefson ran times of :52.28 and :52.78 to go first and second respectively.

Blaine Hermann came in fifth in the 100 after crossing the finish line in :12.21. Nevada’s Caeden DaSilva won in :11.82 and Elefson was second in :11.92.

Ballard placed sixth in the sprint medley, 4 X 800, distance medley, 4 X 200, 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 relays.

In the sprint medley, Blaine Hermann joined Blake Stover, Cael Estrem and Nic Edwards in running a 1:51.40. Jim Chism, Olson, Erik Ledet and Jace Beall completed the 4 X 800 in 9:24:56.

Stover, Sebastian Hammer, Ashton Hermann and Connor Hill completed the distance medley in 4:24.29. Estrem, Colby Kadner, Stover and Hammer finished the 4 X 200 in 1:48.73. Stover, Estrem, Kadner and Blaine Hermann ran a :50:28 in the 4 X 100 and Chism, Beall, Ledet and Olson a 3:57.80 in the 4 X 400.

Final boys’ team scores: 1. Roland-Story 144 points, 2. North Polk 136, 3. Nevada 117, 4. Gilbert 89, 5. Grinnell 84, 6. Ballard 12.