CONRAD — The Colo-NESCO girls’ track team scored in five events at the Comet Early Bird Invitational March 26 in Conrad.

Lauryn Hill won the high jump, Colo-NESCO’s 4 X 100-meter relay team placed fifth and the Royals took eighth in three events.

Hill cleared the bar at five feet even. Her jump was two inches higher than the runner-up effort from BCLUW’s Kiersten Kruse.

Jane Caltrider, Mackenzie Niemeyer, Faith Vincent and Hill teamed to run a :57.03 in the 4 X 100. BCLUW won in :54.94.

Caltrider, Niemeyer, Hill and Vincent also took eighth in the sprint medley with a time of 2:08.08. Grundy Center won the event title in 1:56.78.

Vincent finished eighth in the long jump with a strong jump of 14-3. Hudson’s Kylee Sallee won with an amazing jump of 17-2.25.

Hannah Jamison added an eighth-place finish in the 3,000 after crossing the finish line in 14:40.94. AGWSR’s Aubrie Fisher took gold in the event with an 11:21.60 showing.

Hill, Calterider, Niemeyer and Vincent just missed scoring in the distance medley after placing ninth with a time of 5:11.23. The Royal 4 X 800 team of Emma Cerka, Ema Thompson, Mea Skinner and Emma Wilson placed 10th after finishing in 15:04.16.

Colo-NESCO ended up placing 11th out of 13 teams with 12 points. BCLUW won the team championship with a score of 87.

Final team scores

1. BCLUW 87 points, 2. Hudson 78, 3. Grundy Center 77, 4. West Marshall 68.3, 5. Dike-New Hartford 65, 6. East Marshall 57, 7. AGWSR 53.3, 8. Collins-Maxwell 45, 9. South Hardin 22, 10. North Tama 17.3, 11. Colo-NESCO 12, 12. Columbus Catholic 4; 13. GMG 2.