GRIMES — The Nevada girls’ track team won three events at the Dallas Center-Grimes Early Bird Invitational March 28 in Grimes.

Kacie Rewerts and Adi Vorm won individual events and Nevada also won gold in the sprint medley relay. No team scoring was kept for the meet.

Rewerts took first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 2.88 seconds. Rewerts blew away the rest of the field, beating Adel-Desoto-Minburn’s Hannah Welch by 40.67 seconds for first.

Vorm won the discus with a throw of 103 feet, four inches. She beat out Bondurant-Farrar’s Kaylee Seitzer by 10 feet, one inch for the gold.

Rewerts added a runner-up finish in the 1,500 and Vorm took third in the shot.

Rewerts ran a 5:19.94 and Vorm had a throw of 31-10.5. Rewerts came in just 3.41 seconds behind Dallas Center-Grimes’ Natalie Paulson for first in the 1,500 and Vorm three feet, four inches shy of the winning shot put throw by Bondurant-Farrar’s Katelyn Lappe.

Tessa Borwick, Emily Plate, Caitlyn Sharp and Hannah Thomsen ran the sprint medley in 2:02.53. The Cubs just edged out the 2:02.58 by DCG to earn gold in the event.

That same Cub team ended up third in the 4 X 100 with a :54.59 showing. DCG and Bondurant-Farrar were neck-and-neck for the top two spots with respective times of :53.83 and :53.84.

Eliana Hornbuckle ran a 12:10.26 in the 3,000 to place fourth and Taylor Conrad came in fifth in the 400 hurdles after running a 1:27.18. Samara Sharp, JayLyn Schakel, Mady Farmer and Conrad finished sixth in the shuttle hurdle with a 1:24.27 showing and Lesly Abarca, Farmer, Ryanne Barker and Caitlyn Tibodeau also took sixth in the distance medley with a 5:41.81 effort.

Eleanor Elliott-Rude tied for sixth in the long jump for Nevada with a jump of 13-10.75.

Nevada also had some JV events stand out going against varsity competition.

Elie Tuhn led all JV runners and placed fifth overall in the 3,000 with a 12:44.70 showing. The Cub JV sprint medley team of Madison Stevens, Samara Sharp, Sydney Mosinski and Mayzi Weig took sixth overall with a time of 2:07.20.