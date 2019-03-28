Youth football is returning to Boone.

Spearheaded by Toreadors coach Thomas McGuire, grade-school kids in the city will have a chance to learn about and participate in tackle football.

McGuire, who took over the high school program last year, heard of a previously successful youth program in Boone and knew flag-football was the only option currently available in the community.

He saw a void and need, then set out to fill it.

“For us building a program, third-grade to 12th -grade, we need youth coaches,” McGuire said, “who are teaching kids the fundamentals and teaching the safe way to play football.”

McGuire reached out to various people and found individuals willing to volunteer.

The Boone program is joining the Youth Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Muscatine, Ia., which is involved in more than 300 communities in three states, with activities such as volleyball, cheerleading and track & field.

Boone kids will be playing teams around the area, with a third-and-fourth grade division, as well as a fifth-and-sixth-grade division.

For most of them, it’ll be an introduction to tackle football.

“What I really like about this league is all the coaches have to be USA Football certified,” McGuire said. “So, we know they’ll be getting coaching to heads-up football, safe tackling, safe blocking, things like that.”

The program will be run by parents, with McGuire’s support, as he continues to concentrate on developing the varsity team.

The first information meeting for parents will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday in the auditorium.

“It’s really just finding community members who believe and want to buy into it,” McGuire said, “who have been fed up that they don’t have an option for their kids to play tackle football in Boone.”

The early vision for the program is basic.

“I think our main goal is education, with the parents,” McGuire said, “because I think our game has kind of come under attack, recently, with the movies and social media.

“But I think we’ve realized, if we do it safely, the game is safer than other sports.”

Interest will be judged by how many kids sign up.

“I think if we have teams of 15 to 20, that’s successful,” McGuire said, “just as long as we have 11 kids to go out there and play football.

“And most importantly, they need to be having fun,” McGuire added. “It’s the same thing I tell our middle school coaches. I want them to win games, but what I really feel at the end of the day is, if they have 22 kids out for football, I want 22 out the next year.”

Signups will take place in April and practices begin in August, with the third- and fourth-graders playing four games and the fifth- and sixth-graders competing in six.

“One thing I’d really like to do is have the kids practicing at night after the high school practice is done,” McGuire said. “Just so they kind of see we’re all part of this family.”