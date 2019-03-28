In the leadup to its home opener, members of the Iowa State softball team could count on one hand how many outdoor practices it has held this season. Life is such for a team that deals with the challenges of residing in a northern climate.

The Cyclones played their first 30 games on the road, but will be at home this weekend against No. 15 Texas Tech in a three-game series beginning today (4 p.m./Cyclones.tv). It will be just the eighth home game in coach Jamie Pinkerton's tenure.

“We're grateful (for the Bergstrom Indoor Facility),” Pinkerton said. “I don't ever want to come across as we're not grateful for what we have, but just being able to be outside and on the field and being able to practice more than once a week outdoors is huge.”

Moving outdoors for practice changes a lot of things for ISU (17-13). The feel of dirt and grass beneath their feet is natural. The lighting is more suited for softball. The wind plays more realistically into what the Cyclones have seen in their many road trips this season.

In 86 games as coach, Pinkerton has led ISU on its home field just seven times. There is a lot that can be learned about a team from taking it on the road, but the routine that being at home provides is a much-needed reprieve as Big 12 play kicks off.

ISU will be at home in 12 of its next 13 games, and won't leave the state again until April 18. So building that routine of outdoor practices — when weather allows — and finding an extra day to put in work is an added bonus for a team seeking a postseason berth.

“So we're going to have 1 1/2 more practices (on our field than Texas Tech),” Pinkerton said. “With that being said, it's just nice to be home and with the weather, we'll take what fans we can get. It's just nice to be at home and get in a routine. The biggest thing is just getting that extra day of practice and prep for the teams that we'll be playing.”

Going into last weekend at Texas, ISU had won 8 of 10 games but lost all three games to the top-10 Longhorns — the combined score of the three was 24-3. The Cyclones fell 7-2 on Sunday, but showed signs of life at the plate, particularly with Sydney Stites and Kaylee Bosworth.

Stites went 2 of 3 at the plate with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, with Bosworth hitting the infield single to get on base and set up the score.

It wasn't the kind of rhythm overall that ISU is looking for, but the seniors started to feel a sense of renewed confidence after not seeing much go right the rest of the weekend.

“I've had kind of a slump lately, and I'm making good contact with the ball,” Stites said. “It's just not working out in my favor. In that last game, I just got really upset, honestly, and tried to focus on seeing the ball as best as I could, staying aggressive, and it worked out for me. So I'm just kind of focusing on that this week.”

Texas Tech (27-5) dropped three games to No. 2 Oklahoma last weekend, but boasts Missy Koch and Erin Edmoundson in the circle — both have ERAs below 2.30. Jessica Hartwell is effective at the plate — she has 33 hits and 31 RBIs this season — and Heaven Burton is a savvy base runner, with 14 stolen bases to her name.

“We have eight seniors this year, and I think that senior leadership has helped prepare this team to be better, definitely better than we were last year,” Stites said. “Sometimes our wins and losses don't show that, but some of the teams we've played, like Florida State, we lost to them 1-0 and it was a heck of a game. Same thing with Stanford.

“When we're competing with teams like that, it shows a lot of maturity and development. Not just our skill, but our ability to play together as a team.”