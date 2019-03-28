STORY CITY - Nathan Bell took a big first step toward reaching the state meet in the boys' shot put, and Ava Charlson picked up her first victory in the girls' long jump for Roland-Story at the Roland-Story Coed Quadrangular track meet Thursday in Story City.

Bell, a Grand View University recruit in football, has yet to qualify for state in the shot put. But his final year is off to a great start after throwing 44 feet, 1 inch in his team's first outdoor meet of the season.

“First week outside,” Bell said. “Feels pretty good. I did not qualify (for state) last year. That's the goal this year.”

Bell defeated Prairie City-Monroe's Dane Owens by two feet, one inch. But despite the victory he isn't satisfied with the performance.

“Probably (need) to work on some form work and some technique and faster explosiveness to the ring,” Bell said. “I expect to be better. ”

Charlson jumped 14-4. She defeated North Polk's Marlee Springer by 4.5 inches to earn gold in the event for the first time.

“I messed up my steps at first,” Charlson said. “Then I figured them out, and I think that's what helped.”

She hit her top mark on her final jump.

Charlson is just a sophomore. She's made big strides since her freshman year - already jumping 14-11.5 to top last year's top jump of 14-10.

“Getting faster and stronger really helped,” Charlson said.

Bell and Charlson each got their team off to a strong start.

The Roland-Story boys went on to win the team championship with 107.5 points, beating PCM by 20 points.

In the girls' meet, the Norse finished a close second to North Polk (89 points) with a score of 80.

In the boys' meet, Roland-Story's Carter Greenfield won the 800 (2 minutes, 9.91 seconds), Colin Greenfield took first in the 3,200 (10:43.97), Grant Olson won the 400 (:54.36) and Sam Diehl won the high jump (6-2). The Norsemen also won the sprint medley (1:40.18), 4x800 (8:50.46), 4x400 (3:47.66) and 4x200 (1:35.18) relays.

For the Roland-Story girls, Reece Johnson won the 800 (2:42.40) and Dana Vinson took first in the shot with a toss of 34-4. Rachel Patton was second in the high jump (5-1), Dani Grady in the 400 (1:10.78), Kaitlyn Krilstofte the 1,500 and 3,000 (6:05.89 and 12:39.65) and Charlson in both the 100 and 400 hurdles (:17.76 and 1:18.36).

The Norse girls also finished runner-up in the 4x800 (12:50.22) and distance medley (5:09.71).