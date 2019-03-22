The mantra Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has ingrained into his team's DNA is to think in terms of the next 40 minutes. It means a few different things.

Those words mean to not dwell on the past. Always find ways to improve. A team is only as good as how it plays in its next game, regardless of whether or not the previous one was good or bad.

“It's always the next 40 minutes with coach Fenn,” senior Bridget Carleton said. “That's what he likes to say, but it's true, and especially at this time of year.”

Through his two and a half decades with the Cyclones, the veteran coach has said those words so when his teams get to the postseason, they can actually mean something.

The NCAA Tournament, which pits 3-seed ISU against 14-seed New Mexico State on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum (approx. 5 p.m./ESPN2), puts that mantra to the test.

“The reason we say that is because when you get to this 40 minutes, there might not be a next one,” Fennelly said. “You don't want to take a play off, you don't want to live in a what-if this would have happened. We all have those what-if moments in our life we can't change.

“If the other team plays harder, plays better, makes more shots, we take a shower and walk up the ramp at Hilton, like I tell them after every game, get your head up and celebrate who you are and what you did.”

This ISU (25-8) team has shown all year its bought into the 40-minutes-at-a-time way of life. After a down year in 2018, the Cyclones' resurgence came on the strength of seniors Bridget Carleton and Alexa Middleton, who helped ISU to a second-place finish in the regular season and conference tournament for the first time since 2013.

The NCAA Tournament raised the stakes further. ISU is a 3-seed for the first time since 2002, riding the wave of its regular season and conference tournament success to that mark. But with a 12-day gap in between a Big 12 title game loss to Baylor and its date with the Aggies (26-6), it put ISU in a position of resetting itself and halting some of the mojo it built late in the year.

“It feels like we haven't played in a long time,” Carleton said. “It's been almost two weeks so we're really excited to get back on the court and play at home again. We're just super excited for that opportunity to play in front of our fans one more time, hopefully two more times. But I just want to play. I'm ready to get on the court.”

That sense of urgency, and commitment to maintaining good habits in the practice gym, have helped the Cyclones pass the time.

“I think our coaches did a good job of mixing up what we did in practice,” Middleton said. “We did some scrimmaging, we did where we played two quarters in a practice, so we just did a lot of different things. We rested really well.”

Said Kristin Scott: “Getting a long break like this, you feel kind of like you get out of a rhythm, but staying in practice keeps us going. Even on our off days we're in the gym shooting, so you can never really have a true off day.”

That attention to detail in practice is something Fennelly has seen this incarnation of an ISU team do particularly well. Even in its non-conference losses to South Dakota and Iowa on the road, the Cyclones had chances late.

There were no sleepwalk games in non-conference play. It throttled Miami, Niagra, North Dakota, Prairie View A&M and Bucknell while grinding out wins over Northern Illinois, Drake and Auburn. Then a run of one loss to a team not named Baylor since January showed ISU could be consistent against high major opponents.

“You don't want to go crazy because the preparation you've done up to this point has been pretty good to allow you to have success,” Fennelly said, “but there is that heightened awareness of what you're doing and how you're doing it. Our team really responds to that.

“You tweak a couple things just to get their focus and just to make sure they're paying attention to something new. But we've got to be who we are, and that's hopefully what we'll be (Saturday).”