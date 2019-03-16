The Nevada Orange Crush clay target-shooting team is gearing up for its fifth season of competition! The team participates in trapshooting events locally and around the state, and is looking to expand into skeet and sporting clays.

Participation in youth shotgun sports has expanded exponentially in recent years and Nevada parents, led by Chris Aalsburg, formed N.O.C as a not-for-profit organization so that Nevada kids could be a part of a character-building outdoor sport that they can enjoy for decades to come. Firearms safety training, teamwork and a focus on self-improvement are the foundation of the team philosophy. The team is coached by volunteers, who have all received coaching credentials through the DNR and other sanctioning bodies.

Nevada Orange Crush is currently accepting registrations for new members! The team is made up of local students in grades five through 12. Youth from school districts around Nevada that do not have a team are welcome to be a part of N.O.C. Please contact Kevin McKinney at nevadaorangecrush@aol.com for more information about joining the team or becoming a team sponsor.