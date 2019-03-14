Colo-NESCO senior guard Faith Vincent was given all-state honors in girls’ basketball by both the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in 2018-19.

Vincent was selected to the IPSWA second team in Class 1A. The IGCA named her to its 1A third team.

Vincent averaged 13.0 points, 4.9 steals, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. She helped the Royal girls go 18-5, win their seventh Iowa Star Conference South Division title in a row, end the regular season ranked 13th and reach the regional finals.

The IPSWA 1A first team was made up of: Ar-We-Va’s Emilee Danner, Montezuma’s Sheteah Wetering, West Hancock’s Rachel Leerar, Clarksville’s Kori Wedeking, Iowa Mennonite’s Suzanna Yoder, Newell Fonda’s Olivia Larsen, Lynnville-Sully’s Carson Fisk and North Mahaksa’s Kassidi Steel. Joining Vincent on the second team were Central Elkader’s Hannah Erickson, CAM’s Madison Gettler, Westwood’s Carah Drees, AGWSR’s Aubrie Fisher, West Hancock’s Amanda Chizek, Bellevue Marquette’s Tori Michel and Seymour’s Acey Jellison.

West Des Moines Valley senior Zoe Young was selected as Miss Basketball by the IPSWA. The Maryland signee averaged 23.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the 5A state champions.

The IGCA 1A first team consisted of Danner, Drees, Fisk, Gettler, Larsen, Leerar, Wedeking and Wettering. Making up the second team were Janesville’s Briana Baker-Bruce, Kingsley-Pierson’s Jayde Barto, Chizek, Montezuma’s Riley Gatton, Jellison, Newell-Fonda’s Ella Larsen, Marquette’s Teona Richman and Steel.

Joining Vincent on the IGCA 1A third team were Erickson, Fisher, Yoder, Seymour’s Riley Jewett, Murray’s Bre Klein, Westwood’s Andee Martin and Springville’s Lauren Wilson.

Newell-Fonda’s Dick Jungers was named the 1A Coach of the Year by the IGCA after leading the Mustangs to the state championship.