Two Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball players were given all-Iowa Star Conference South Division recognition in 2018-19.

Junior post Francis Bower was named to the second team and senior point guard Kelly Gray was named honorable mention in the South Division.

Bower produced 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per South Division game. He shot 40 percent from the field in conference play.

Meskwaki sophomore Taurice Grant, Baxter juniors Cole Damman and Carter Nelsen, GMG senior Aaron Fleming and Collins-Maxwell junior John Kasper were the other players named to the South Division second team.

Gray averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in conference games. He shot 37 percent from the field and nailed nine 3-pointers.

The South Division first-team picks were Meskwaki senior Tate Bear, North Tama senior Hale Hulme and junior Ryan McLean, Baxter senior Will Clapper and GMG senior Brayden Peterson. Bear, Hulme, Clapper and Peterson were unanimous selections.

The all-ISC elite team was made up of Bear, Janesville senior Codey Hicks, Dunkerton seniors Brady Happel and Zach Johnson and Don Bosco senior Jack Kelley. Hicks was named the ISC MVP after averaging 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

Dunkerton co-head coaches Brian Brungard and Todd Kuntz shared ISC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Raiders to the North Division title with an 11-1 record.

All-ISC boys basketball teams

Elite team: Codey Hicks (Sr.)*, Janesville; Tate Bear (Sr.)*, Meskwaki; Brady Happel (Sr.), Dunkerton; Jack Kelley (Sr.), Don Bosco; Zach Johnson (Sr.), Dunkerton.

South Division

First team: Tate Bear (Sr.)*, Meskwaki; Hale Hulme (Sr.)*, North Tama; Will Clapper (Sr.)*, Baxter; Brayden Peterson (Sr.)*, GMG; Brett Livesay (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Ryan McLean (Jr.), North Tama.

Second team: Taurice Grant (So.), Meskwaki; Cole Damman (Jr.), Baxter; Carter Nelsen (Jr.), Baxter; Aaron Fleming (Sr.), GMG; John Kasper (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Francis Bower (Jr.), Colo-NESCO.

Honorable mention: Brendyn Padget (Sr.), Baxter; Mason Markley (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Kelly Gray (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Kolton Gill (Sr.), GMG; Noah Seymour (Sr.), Meskwaki; Cael Even (Sr.), North Tama.

North Division

First team: Brady Happel (Sr.)*, Dunkerton; Zach Johnson (Sr.)*, Dunkerton; Jack Kelley (Sr.)*, Don Bosco; Jack Huff (Jr.), Don Bosco; Codey Hicks (Sr)*, Janesville; Ethan Schmidt (Jr.), Clarksville.

Second team: Brady Stone (Sr.), Dunkerton; Kendall Becker (Sr.), Don Bosco; Spencer Hoff (Sr.), Janesville; Caden Conrad (Sr.), Janesville; John Zwack (Jr.), Waterloo Christian; Chris Behrends (Sr.), Clarksville.

Honorable mention: Dawson Holub (Sr.), Clarksville; Cael Tenold (Sr.), Don Bosco; Tylin Williams (Sr.), Dunkerton; Josh Hahn (Sr.), Janesville; Sullivan Fair (Jr.), Riceville; Blake Bockhaus (Sr.), Tripoli; Carson Rowenhorst (Fr.), Waterloo Christian.

MVP: Codey Hicks, Janesville.

Coach of the Year: Brian Brungard/Todd Kuntz, Dunkerton#

#Indicates co-head coaches.

Final ISC standings

South Division

Meskwaki 9-2

North Tama 7-2

Baxter 6-4

GMG 5-4

Collins-Maxwell 2-9

Colo-NESCO 2-10

North Division

Dunkerton 11-1

Don Bosco 11-2

Janesville 10-3

Clarksville 5-7

Tripoli 5-7

Riceville 2-10

Waterloo Christian 0-14