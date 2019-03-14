Three members of the Nevada boys’ basketball team were chosen for the all-Heart of Iowa Conference teams in 2018-19.

Juniors Tyler Sansgaard and Kody Kruschwitz, and senior Devin See were the three Cubs selected by the conference coaches. Sansgaard was named to the first team, and Kruschwitz and See were both honorable mention.

Sansgaard averaged 17.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in conference play. He made 46 3-pointers at a 39-percent clip and shot 77 percent from the line.

The rest of all-HOIC first team included South Hamilton seniors Conner Hill and Logan Peters, Gilbert senior Will Turner and junior Matt Ockey, Prairie City-Monroe seniors Reed Worth and Andrew Van Ryswyk and Greene County senior Trey Hinote.

The all-HOC second team was made up of South Hamilton senior Cole Berg and junior Cade Balvanz, Gilbert senior Matt Barragy and sophomore Tanner Henningsen, Roland-Story senior Carter Greenfield, North Polk senior Braden Hoksbergen, Greene County junior Carter Morton and Saydel senior Colten Myers.

Kruschwitz put up 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals against HOIC foes. He shot 48 percent from the field and 68 percent from the line.

See delivered 7.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per conference game. He shot 56 percent from the field.

All-HOIC boys basketball teams

First team: Logan Peters (Sr.), South Hamilton; Conner Hill (Sr.), South Hamilton; Will Turner (Sr.), Gilbert; Matt Ockey (Jr.), Gilbert; Reed Worth (Sr.), PCM; Andrew Van Ryswyk (Sr.), PCM; Trey Hinote (Sr.), Greene County; Tyler Sansgaard (Jr.), Nevada.

Second team: Carter Greenfield (Sr.), Roland-Story; Cole Berg (Sr.), South Hamilton; Cade Balvanz (Jr.), South Hamilton; Matt Barragy (Sr.), Gilbert; Braden Hoksbergen (Sr.), North Polk; Tanner Henningsen (So.), Gilbert; Carter Morton (Jr.), Greene County; Colten Myers (Sr.), Saydel.

Honorable mention: Quinton Grove (Jr.), South Hamilton; Sam Lewis (Sr.), South Hamilton; Isaac Telfer (Sr.), PCM; Jason Stafford (Jr.), PCM; Cael Fisher (Jr.), Greene County; Nick Breon (Jr.), Greene County; Jeff Rudman (Sr.), Gilbert; Tony Terrones (So.), Gilbert; Kody Kruschwitz (Jr.), Nevada; Devin See (Sr.), Nevada; Cam Markert (Sr.), North Polk; Colten Parkins (Sr.), North Polk; Kade Faga (Sr.), Roland-Story; Dylan Matheason (Sr.), Roland-Story; Dakota Ellsworth (Jr.), Saydel; Kobe Moriarty (Jr.), Saydel.

Final HOIC standings

South Hamilton 13-1

Gilbert 11-2

PCM 10-3

Roland-Story 6-8

North Polk 5-9

Nevada 5-9

Greene County 3-10

Saydel 1-12