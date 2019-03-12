The Collins-Maxwell boys’ basketball team had three players named all-Iowa Star Conference South Division in 2018-19.

Juniors Brett Livesay and John Kasper, and sophomore Mason Markley were all honored from Collins-Maxwell. Livesay made the South Division first team, Kasper landed on the second team and Markley was named honorable mention.

Livesay averaged 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds in 11 games against South Division competition. He shot 46 percent from the field.

The other South Division first-team picks were Meskwaki senior Tate Bear, North Tama senior Hale Hulme and junior Ryan McLean, Baxter senior Will Clapper and GMG senior Brayden Peterson. Bear, Hulme, Clapper and Peterson were unanimous selections.

Kasper put up 11.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per South Division game. He made 18 3-pointers and shot 64 percent from the line.

Meskwaki sophomore Taurice Grant, Baxter juniors Cole Damman and Carter Nelsen, GMG senior Aaron Fleming and Colo-NESCO junior Francis Bower were the other players named to the South Division second team.

Markley delivered 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He made 26 3-pointers in conference play.

The all-ISC elite team was made up of Bear, Janesville senior Codey Hicks, Dunkerton seniors Brady Happel and Zach Johnson and Don Bosco senior Jack Kelley. Hicks was named the ISC MVP after averaging 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

Dunkerton co-head coaches Brian Brungard and Todd Kuntz shared ISC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Raiders to the North Division title with an 11-1 record.

All-ISC boys basketball teams

Elite team: Codey Hicks (Sr.)*, Janesville; Tate Bear (Sr.)*, Meskwaki; Brady Happel (Sr.), Dunkerton; Jack Kelley (Sr.), Don Bosco; Zach Johnson (Sr.), Dunkerton.

South Division

First team: Tate Bear (Sr.)*, Meskwaki; Hale Hulme (Sr.)*, North Tama; Will Clapper (Sr.)*, Baxter; Brayden Peterson (Sr.)*, GMG; Brett Livesay (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Ryan McLean (Jr.), North Tama.

Second team: Taurice Grant (So.), Meskwaki; Cole Damman (Jr.), Baxter; Carter Nelsen (Jr.), Baxter; Aaron Fleming (Sr.), GMG; John Kasper (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Francis Bower (Jr.), Colo-NESCO.

Honorable mention: Brendyn Padget (Sr.), Baxter; Mason Markley (So.), Collins-Maxwell; Kelly Gray (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Kolton Gill (Sr.), GMG; Noah Seymour (Sr.), Meskwaki; Cael Even (Sr.), North Tama.

North Division

First team: Brady Happel (Sr.)*, Dunkerton; Zach Johnson (Sr.)*, Dunkerton; Jack Kelley (Sr.)*, Don Bosco; Jack Huff (Jr.), Don Bosco; Codey Hicks (Sr)*, Janesville; Ethan Schmidt (Jr.), Clarksville.

Second team: Brady Stone (Sr.), Dunkerton; Kendall Becker (Sr.), Don Bosco; Spencer Hoff (Sr.), Janesville; Caden Conrad (Sr.), Janesville; John Zwack (Jr.), Waterloo Christian; Chris Behrends (Sr.), Clarksville.

Honorable mention: Dawson Holub (Sr.), Clarksville; Cael Tenold (Sr.), Don Bosco; Tylin Williams (Sr.), Dunkerton; Josh Hahn (Sr.), Janesville; Sullivan Fair (Jr.), Riceville; Blake Bockhaus (Sr.), Tripoli; Carson Rowenhorst (Fr.), Waterloo Christian.

MVP: Codey Hicks, Janesville.

Coach of the Year: Brian Brungard/Todd Kuntz, Dunkerton.#

#Indicates co-head coaches.

Final ISC standings

South Division

Meskwaki 9-2

North Tama 7-2

Baxter 6-4

GMG 5-4

Collins-Maxwell 2-9

Colo-NESCO 2-10

North Division

Dunkerton 11-1

Don Bosco 11-2

Janesville 10-3

Clarksville 5-7

Tripoli 5-7

Riceville 2-10

Waterloo Christian 0-14