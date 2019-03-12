Basketball, like any other sport, is played for fun as much as it is to win.

But along the way, there are plenty of life lessons to be taught and learned.

The Southeastern Community College men's basketball team may be on spring break this week, but the Blackhawks were busy at the school of hard knocks on Monday morning.

The team, which lost to Williston State in the District 11 championship game last Wednesday, gathered in the locker room at SCC Monday to watch the unveiling of the 24-team bracket for this year's NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, which begins March 18 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The team watched, the nervous tension growing by the minute, as the 16 district champions and eight at-large teams were announced.

The first uproar came when 12th-ranked Indian Hills, which SCC beat two out of three games this year — including a 21-point rout in the Region XI championship game on the Warriors' homecourt just 10 days previously — was given one of the precious few at-large spots.

That turned out to be a bad omen for SCC.

As the final pod of the bracket was announced, SCC was not in the field. The Region XI champion was left out, while the team it beat twice was packing its bags for one more dance.

The news hit the Blackhawks hard. Some buried their heads in their hands. Other put on their hoodies to hide their utter disbelief. Still others got up and stormed out of the room, unable to watch anymore.

And just like that, SCC's banner season went up in a cloud of smoke.

And SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins was left to pick up the pieces, try to put into perspective what had just happened. And toughest of all, Watkins was left to explain to his players, who have been part of his extended family the last nine months, why a team they beat twice gets a chance to play for a national title while they get to go back to class.

"It's very disappointing for our guys. You do what you have to do. Obviously we had our opportunity to get an automatic bid and didn't. But up to that point the guys did what they had to do — win the region," Watkins said after the team's watch party in the locker room. "Not to take anything away from Indian Hills, but to see a team that you beat two out of three times in the year get in ... maybe it's not about everything they talk about, about who is playing the best basketball down the stretch. Maybe you've already got your 24 teams figured out from day one. It's tough for our guys. It would have been lesser heartfelt if they wouldn't have allowed (Indian Hills) to get in over us. That really steps on you when you are down."

Sure, SCC had its destiny in its own hands. All the Blackhawks had to do was beat Williston State and they would have received one of the 16 automatic bids as a district champion. The 16-hour bus ride, which took two days and lasted more like 18 hours, proved too much for the Blackhawks to overcome. They lost to the Tetons, but still figured to have at least a 50-50 chance to get into the national tournament with one of the eight at-large spots.

The NJCAA selection committee thought otherwise. With several highly-ranked teams getting upset in district tournaments, it was understandable that SCC didn't get to play on. What is unfathomable is how Indian Hills gets the opportunity that should have gone to the Blackhawks.

How the committee could put Indian Hills into the tournament ahead of the team which beat them twice and won the Region XI championship, is what stung the most. OK, the Warriors had the toughest schedule in the nation. But they lost twice to SCC, the last one a 21-point beatdown in which the Blackhawks left no doubt as to who was the better team.

That is the one Watkins was having trouble wrapping his head around. It was a slap in the face to the Blackhawks, who did everything and more to earn a shot to continue their season, including beating the rival Warriors not one, but twice, including the game that was supposed to mean the most.

As it turned out, it apparently meant little more than bragging rights.

Like a good coach, Watkins was using the experience as a teaching tool, albeit a difficult teaching tool, one that really has no rhyme nor reason.

"It's a tough day for us. I'm going to talk to them and let them know I'm proud of them. Everything they did from A to Z ... they haven't done anything that I didn't want them to do," Watkins said. "They did it 110-miles per hour. That's how I want their life to be — energy and effort. Have a passion for the things you do in life and to better yourself on and off the floor. We have some guys who have really, really done that and I'm proud of them. We have to move on. What don't kill you won't hurt you. That's my motto. We just have to move on and learn from it. It's just a tough day. Really tough. Really tough.

"I have to see as a coach what happened, what we could have done better up to that point beside not winning a district game. To be in a district game, you can't say there's a team that won a region championship and got to a district game and didn't get in and compare the same opportunity. You talk about strength of schedule. Our schedule was tough, but we didn't travel to Southern Idaho or go places to play different opponents, but I would say our schedule was tough enough, if that's what it came down to."

The Blackhawks deserve an explanation. If head-to-head games don't mean anything, why even bother to play the games? Just let the committee pick their 24 favorite teams and play it out at Hutch.

It appears as though that's what they already are doing.