Jordan Ashton always knew in the back of his mind he would one day be a coach.

His father, Ronnie Ashton, was a standout quarterback for Iowa Wesleyan back in the 1990s. He got his son started in sports at an early age and coached his son all the way up from youth leagues through high school in one capacity or another.

Which is one of the reasons Jordan Ashton is beginning his coaching career this season as an assistant coach for the Kirkwood Community College men's basketball team.

Ashton is preparing to help coach fifth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Kirkwood (24-4) in a Region XI quarterfinal game against Southwestern (3-26) at 7 p.m. today in Cedar Rapids.

Ashton was part of four state tournament teams for Mount Pleasant High School, including the 2012 Class 3A state championship squad. He later went on to play at Kirkwood.

Now, Ashton has traded in his basketball jersey in favor of a suit and clipboard, embarking on a journey he hopes will last a lifetime and take him to an NCAA Division I head coaching job.

"I played (at Kirkwood) for the 2014-15 season before I moved on," Ashton said. "I talked to (Kirkwood head coach Bryan) Petersen about what I was doing this year. He is always willing to help me out and he found a position on his staff for me. It's been really good. This is something I've always wanted to do and I am really enjoying it. I love to do this."

Ashton earned all-state honors at Mount Pleasant, where his play grabbed the attention of college coaches far and wide. It was in Mount Pleasant where Ashton learned the fundamentals, first from his dad, then from then Mount Pleasant head coach Paul Rundquist. Those fundamentals stuck with Ashton everywhere he went.

"My dad coached me in AAU tournaments growing up and in middle school basketball and football. Coaching has always been in my family. I've always known that when I was done playing, the coaching route is something I wanted to take," Jordan Ashton said. "Mount Pleasant is a really small town, but growing up there through middle school and high school we always had really good basketball teams. I got to go to state four times and our teams never lost a conference game. My senior year we won state. That was amazing. I still think about it to this day. I go back and watch the highlights once in a while. That is still my favorite memory of my basketball career."

Ashton went to Northwest Missouri State University after graduating from Mount Pleasant, but found it wasn't the best fit for him. He left after a redshirt freshman year and transferred to Kirkwood, where he earned first team All-America honors after averaging 17 points and sinking a team-high 82 3-pointers. He helped the Eagles to a 25-7 record, earning Region XI Division II Player of the Year honors.

"I always wanted to play at the NCAA Division I level. I thought I could do that and get closer to my family," Ashton said.

Ashton transferred to Iowa State, where he played one season for head coach Steve Prohm, helping the Cyclones to a 23-12 record and a berth in the Sweet 16.

Ashton played his senior season at the University of Northern Iowa, where he averaged 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and led the team with 49 3-pointers.

"I had a really amazing senior year. I learned a lot from Coach (Ben) Jacobson," Ashton said. "At Iowa State I got to play with four or five guys who went on to play in the NBA. I got to play for a lot of great coaches and was able to take in as much knowledge as I could from them."

These days, Ashton is starting from the bottom up as the Eagles' third assistant while he completes work on his Masters degree in Leisure Youth and Human Services from UNI. While he is learning the tricks of the trade, Ashton also has one eye on the future.

"I'm doing a little bit of everything right now I do some recruiting, so evaluating of talent, player development, putting players through individual workouts, study labs, film sessions. I help out anyway and anywhere I can," Ashton said. "Ultimately I want to be a head coach at the Division I level. It's going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of years to do that. I'm thankful to be where I'm at right now to start."