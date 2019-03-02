OTTUMWA — Unconscious.

The Southeastern Community College men’s basketball team saved its best game for its biggest game of the season against its biggest rival, and what a performance the Blackhawks turned in.

Fourteenth-ranked SCC scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled to a resounding, emotionally-charged 95-74 victory over 12th-ranked Indian Hills in the Region XI Tournament championship game Saturday night in front of a packed house at the Hellyer Student Life Center.

It was especially sweet for SCC coach Lorenzo Watkins, who played for Indian Hills and got his coaching start as an assistant for the Warriors.

It was SCC’s first Region XI championship since 2011, which coincidentally was the last time the Blackhawks won at Indian Hills.

SCC (27-4) advances to the District 11 championship game to play Williston State (21-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Well in Williston, N.D., a 16-hour bus ride from West Burlington. The winner of that game will receive an automatic bid into the NJCAA National Championships March 18-23 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

SCC probably could float to Williston on Cloud Nine.

“This feels good. They beat us last year two times. We beat them two times this year and we got the championship trophy,” SCC sophomore guard DeAndre Barton said. “We’ve been working since August. We’ve been working and working and working and now it’s paying off. We’re not done yet, though. We’re not done.”

“It feels good,” said SCC sophomore forward Kelvon Fuller, who scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds. “Working this hard, we’ve come a long way. We stuck together the whole way and pushed through.”

“No matter what level, your guys have to be playing their best basketball in March,” said SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins, who was named the Region XI Coach of the Year. “It’s one of those things where you prepare yourself all year to have an opportunity to play at this level. We did. I’m proud of our guys.”

SCC buried the Warriors with a barrage of 3-pointers. It started with a 3-pointer by Barton, who canned a trey from the top of the key just 22 seconds in.

The Blackhawks would finish the game an amazing 14-of-18 (77.8 percent) from behind the arc for the night, including 9-of-10 in the first half.

Unconscious.

“We have a lot of guys who can shoot coming in,” said Massner, a Wapello High School graduate who was 4-of-5 from 3-point range on his way to a game-high 20 points. “A lot of us just hadn’t been hitting them. We started getting the confidence and that’s what we’ve needed all year and we started hitting. Once we started hitting it felt like every one we threw up was going to go in.”

SCC locked down the Warriors from start to finish, using a full-court press to frustrate the Warriors and take them out of their rhythm and their offense.

“Before the game (Watkins) was like, ‘We’re here. We’ve been doing this since August. We’re here. Let’s do it,’” Barton said. “We came out, we were pumped up. We were hitting shots and we kept hitting shots and we did not let up.”

Fuller had a magnificent start. He scored the next six points as the Blackhawks raced to a 9-0 lead, forcing Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona to call a timeout.

SCC responded with a 3-pointer by Marquis Collins from the top of the key and Tyler Maye sank a jumper from the left wing.

Barely four minutes, SCC already had a 14-0 lead.

“That was the biggest part of the game,” Massner said of the Blackhawks’ start. “The last time over here we started off slow and we had to fight our way back. This game we got a good start and showed them they can’t play with us. That was the biggest thing for us.”

“I think we got off to a pretty good start,” Fuller said. “We were moving the ball around. We got the ball reversed and moved it inside-out. That made a big difference.”

“The first five minutes was huge,” Watkins said. “We have to get off to a good start. We have to. We have to make open shots and that’s what it was. Those shots were coming out of our offense. We were getting the ball reversed. We were driving it and looking for a teammate. When you do that, now those shots are easy.”

Indian Hills (26-6), which still has a chance to qualify for the national tournament by receiving one of eight at-large bids, finally got on the scoreboard on a three-point play by Torrey Patton with 15 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half.

“Patience is huge in a game like this,” Watkins said. “We were patient, getting the ball inside, making them have to play small to have to get some offense. I can’t say enough about our guys. The game plan was set and they did exactly what I asked them to do.”

SCC, which was whistled for 12 fouls in the first half to five on Indian Hills, saw its lead shrink to 41-34 on a three-point play by Tyon Grant-Foster with 1:24 left in the half.

SCC had an answer once again. Massner hit a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing, then Jaquan Lightfoot converted a three-point play as the Blackhawks took a 47-34 lead into halftime.

“The biggest part of the game was right before halftime they made that run and then we came back with a run and had that momentum going into halftime,” Massner said.

“Massner hit some big threes tonight,” Watkins said. “They were making a run and he comes back and answers. That’s the Trenton Massner I knew before Christmas. We have to have guys step up at this time of the year and I thought a lot of guys really stepped up tonight.”

The fireworks were just getting started. As the teams headed to their respective locker rooms, a confrontation took place just outside the hallway leading to the Indian Hills’ locker room. The altercation almost became physical before coaches and officials from both teams stepped in to separate the combatants. SCC was assessed a technical foul and Iziah James hit both free throws before the start of the second half.

SCC held Indian Hills to 38.6 percent shooting from the floor and a paltry 26.9 percent from 3-point range.

Unconscious.

“I knew that we played such good defense that if our shots were falling, we can beat anyone by that much,” Massner said. “We defend so well that if our shots are falling, we can score with anyone, too.”

That was our game plan and we stuck to it,” Watkins said. “We came out and pressed them, which they hadn’t seen us do all year. It changed up something and I think it bothered them.”

As the SCC lead ballooned to 88-65 in the second half on a Lightfoot dunk off a lob from Steven Cager, the SCC crowd leaped to its feet in a thunderous ovation.

The drought was over.

Unconscious.

“This was our best game. Everybody stayed together. Everybody stayed on the same page,” Barton said.

“It’s been a long time. It couldn’t be any sweeter than to win it here,” Watkins said.

SCC (95)

Marquis Collins 2-5 2-2 8, Tyler Maye 5-7 1-1 13, AJ Cox 3-7 1-2 9, DeAndre Barton 3-5 0-0 8, Kelvon Fuller 7-10 0-0 14, Steven Cager 3-4 0-1 8, Diew Moses 0-1 0-1 0, GeAni Bannerman 0-0 0-0 0, Jaquan Lightfoot 4-5 5-10 13, Deion Reliford 0-1 0-0 0, Alier Riak 0-0 0-0 0, Rahki Person 0-0 0-0 0, Trenton Massner 8-9 00-0 20, Jerry Myles, Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Dadrian Hoambrecker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 36-55 9-17 95.

INDIAN HILLS (74)

Devontae Lane 0-4 3-4 3, Iziah James 4-8 6-7 17, JD Muila 1-1 0-2 2, Tyler Chisom 1-1 3-7 5, Torrey Patton 5-13 2-4 14, Lance Singh 1-5 2-2 4, Billy Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Wagner 2-8 3-4 8, Tyon Grant-Foster 3-7 1-1 9, Josh Nicholas 4-6 0-2 9, Tajim Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Bratton 1-2 1-3 2. Totals: 22-57 23-38 74.

Halftime: SCC 47, Indian Hills 34. Fouls: SCC 29, Indian Hills 16. Fouled out: None. Technicals: SCC 3, Indian Hills 2. 3-point goals: SCC 14-18 (Massner 4-5, Collins 2-2, Maye 2-2, Barton 2-2, Cox 2-3, Cager 2-3, Reliford 0-1), Indian Hills 7-26 (James 3-7, Grant-Foster 2-5, Nicholas 1-3, Wagner 1-5, Lane 0-1, Singh 0-1, Patton 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds: SCC 38 (Lightfoot 7), Indian Hills 29 (Muila 3). Assists: SCC 11 (Cox 4), Indian Hills 8 (Lane 4). Steals: SCC 5 (Cox 1, Barton 1, Fuller 1, Cager 1, Lightfoot 1), Indian Hills 5 (Lane 1, James 1, Singh 1, Grant-Foster 1, Nicholas 1). Blocks: SCC 2 (Moses 1, Lightfoot 1), Indian Hills 4 (Grant-Foster 4). Turnovers: SCC 19 (Barton 4), Indian Hills 10 (Chisom 2, Grant-Foster 2, Nicholas 2).

Records: SCC 27-4, Indian Hills 26-6.