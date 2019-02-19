A 40 point loss doesn’t seem like the type of thing to praise. But for the Perry boys’ basketball team, tonight was about more than winning a postseason matchup.

In Carroll, the Bluejays (0-20) saw their long season finally come to an end after the host Tigers (18-4) capped an 86-46 win.

“Tonight’s effort was tremendous. Carroll is ranked sixth in the state and we came out and competed our butts off,” head coach Aaron Lyons said. “Obviously we all want to win every game and we want to be state champs, but sometimes you have to take baby steps to get there.”

The Feb. 18 final score suggests that the game was over early on. However, as they’ve recently done, the Bluejays kept it close in the first half before their opponents pulled away during the final 16 minutes.

In the opening quarter, it went back and forth for a while with the visiting team outscoring their host 7-5 after three minutes.

Perry’s two-point lead didn’t last long after the Tigers ran off 16 straight points to take a 21-7 lead before the end of the first.

The Bluejays countered with a quick 8-2 run to trim that lead to 23-15 after one. The trimming continued during the start of the second, when the Bluejays scored five unanswered points that brought them within three points at 23-20.

For the next three minutes, the Bluejays’ offense struggled to score while the Tigers put up eight to increase their lead to 31-20 with five minutes left.

The Bluejays stopped the bleeding with five points but the Tigers’ offense continued to produce with another four.

With just under three minutes to go the Bluejays got to within nine at 35-27, only to get outscored by four just before the half.

After the half, Perry junior Brendan Ivory struck first to bring the score to 39-29. It would be the closest the Bluejays would get.

The Tigers went on to outscore Perry 21-4 in the third and closed out the fourth on a 26-16 run.

“We made a great run and the kids really bought into the game plan of slowing it down and making them defend us,” Lyons said.

He then gave credit to Carroll, adding that they are a great team with some of the best players in the conference.

Despite the loss, there are a couple of positive things that can be taken away. After starting the season eclipsing 30 points just once in 10 games, this team managed that same feat seven times in their final nine games.

Tonight’s loss made it three in a row against the Tigers this season. While the first meeting was an 84-15 loss on Nov. 30, the Bluejays fared much better during the second meeting where they suffered only a 24 point loss, 73-49, on Jan. 31.

“Overall loved the fight all season and look forward to next year,” Lyons said.

The final positive is the fact that the team is mostly made up of underclassmen, with only three seniors departing this year.

Mario Cruz, Alex Morales and Carlos Calderon will move on to future endeavors, while the team’s leading scorer Ivory returns for his senior season. Junior Keghan West, who led the team in rebounds, returns as well as assists and steals leader Kato Dougan.

“Having Ivory back helps a lot. He’s a kid that can score in a number of ways,” Lyons said. “June Rey (Reisberg) has shown he can score the ball and Keghan West down the stretch has shown he has what it takes to step up.”