ALLEMAN - On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the Comets beat PCM, 64-35, at home. After a tight nerve-racking first quarter, the Comets were up 12-10. In the second quarter, the Comets got into a grove and started making shots and passing better. The defense also improved. The score at the half was 26-18. An explosive offensive third quarter put the Comets up 50-26. With more offense, and better defense in the fourth quarter, the Comets downed the Mustangs by a final score of 64-35.

Maggie Phipps had 24 points, and three rebounds; Jaedon Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rounding out the top scorers is Katie Scott, who had 10 points and five assists.