COLO — The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team blew Waterloo Christian out of the water from the start in an 83-21 victory Friday at Colo.

The Royals, ranked 11th in Class 1A, put the game away in the blink of an eye. They led 30-4 after one quarter, upped the advantage to 49-15 at the half — then slammed the door with a 28-0 run over the third quarter.

Colo-NESCO shot 52 percent from the field on offense and came up with 23 steals defensively, going to 8-1 on the season.

Rylee Purvis netted 19 points and added five rebounds, four steals and three assists in the win. Faith Vincent tallied 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals; Lauryn Hill put up 12 points, six steals and five rebounds and Megan Carlson was a perfect 3 of 3 from the field with two 3-pointers and 2 of 2 from the line, scoring 10 points for the Royals.

Colo-NESCO 83, W-C 21

WC 4 11 0 6 — 21

CN 30 19 28 6 — 83

Colo-NESCO (83) — Faith Vincent 7-13 1-2 16, Lauryn Hill 5-7 2-4 12, Jenna Banks 0-0 1-2 1, Emmy Hostetler 3-5 0-0 7, Allie Britten 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 2-4 0-0 4, Rylee Purvis 8-13 1-2 19, Emily Brinkman 0-0 0-0 0, Ayvarie Bappe 3-8 1-1 7, Emma Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Carlson 3-3 2-2 10, Gracie Kettwig 1-5 3-3 5, Emma Stalzer 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 33-64 11-16 83. 3-point field goals (6): Purvis 2, Carlson 2, Vincent, Hostetler. Rebounds (26): Vincent 5, Hill 5, Purvis 5. Assists (13): Vincent 5. Steals (23): Hill 6. Blocks (1): Vincent. Fouls: 14.