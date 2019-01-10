COLO — The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team pulled off its first victory of the season in exciting fashion by winning a triple-overtime thriller over Waterloo Christian, 63-61, Friday at Colo.

The Royals overcame a rough shooting night from the foul line with a strong effort on the boards, going to 1-8 on the season.

The game was back and forth the whole way. Regulation ended at 42-42 and both teams scored seven points in the first overtime and six in the second before Colo-NESCO edged the Regents in the third extra session, 8-6, to get the win.

Colo-NESCO prevailed despite making only 12 of 33 free throws. The Royals were aided by a 43-33 rebounding advantage, including 14-4 on the offensive glass, and they limited the Regents to just 13 attempts from the foul line.

Kelly Gray sparked Colo-NESCO with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Francis Bower went for 19 points and five rebounds; Jack McKinney had 10 points, nine boards and two blocks and Tanner Ingle pulled down 13 boards.

Waterloo Christian fell to 0-9 with the loss. John Zwack had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists; Elliott Flynn 14 points and eight rebounds and Dominick Jones 12 points and five boards for the Regents.

Colo-NESCO 63, Waterloo Christian 61 (3 OT)

WC 10 9 14 9 7 6 6 — 61

CN 13 11 10 8 7 6 8 — 63

Waterloo Christian (61) — John Zwack 7-17 4-5 19, Elijah Kennedy 2-2 0-2 6, Carson Rowenhorst 3-7 1-2 7, Dominick Jones 5-14 1-3 12, Will Davis 1-2 0-0 3, David Swalve 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott Flynn 6-13 0-1 14, Isaiah Krause 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-55 6-13 61. 3-point field goals (3): Kennedy 2, Flynn 2, Zwack, Jones, Davis. Rebounds (33): Zwack 9. Assists (10): Zwack 4, Rowenhorst 4. Steals (8): Zwack 2, Jones 2, Flynn 2. Blocks (1): Flynn. Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Zwack, Davis, Flynn.

Colo-NESCO (63) — Kelly Gray 7-13 8-15 23, Keaton Schultz 1-4 0-6 3, Jack McKinney 4-13 1-2 10, Francis Bower 9-17 1-5 19, Ryan Wonders 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 0-3 2-5 2, Trevor Burg 2-12 0-0 6, Alex Dunahoo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-63 12-33 63. 3-point field goals (5): Burg 2, Gray, Schultz, McKinney. Rebounds (43): Ingle 13. Assists (12): Gray 8. Steals (8): Burg 3. Blocks (2): McKinney 2. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bower, Dunahoo.