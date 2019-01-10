Before the winter break, the Nevada High School Dance Team competed at State. The team received the following awards:

• Sixth place for its contemporary piece about suicide awareness,

• Fifth place for a novelty routine about a conflict between sailors and pirates,

• Fourth place for a prop routine to “The Greatest Showman,” and

• Division I ratings for all three routines.

At State, Nevada’s team competed against larger school teams, such as Ames, Mason City, Iowa City and Davenport. According to Coach Jenny Adelmund, “So we actually did really well, considering some of these schools were two to three times our size. We had six to nine dancers on the floor and they had 20-26. It was crazy!”