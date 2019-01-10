MAT Tumbling/Trampoline held its annual December Regional Invitational competition at Marshalltown Community College. “Flipopoly, It’s Your Turn…” was the meet theme, based on the Monopoly Board Game. Many game board pieces and Monopoly items were seen throughout the gym. The MAT team had 90 athletes participate and represented the largest team in attendance. The MAT Team Parents and athletes came together to put on an incredible competition filled with many firsts.

Colo resident Landrey Harris had a very successful meet, taking two firsts and a second. She placed first in Tumbling: Advanced Beginner Girls: age 7; Double Mini: Beginner Girls: age 7 and second in Trampoline: Novice Girls: age 7.

The MAT athletes proved they are ready to get the season in full swing with a strong performance on all three events. Many received high point placings, which means they had the highest score of all the athletes in that certain level regardless of age.

The MAT team will take a short break from competition through the holiday season, and then will have a busy schedule ahead with upcoming competitions in Davenport, Iowa; Rockford, Illinois; and Iowa Falls, Iowa in January. For more information on being a part of our great Green Nation, check us out at www.mattumblers.com or find us on Facebook.