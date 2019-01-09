AMES — Nevada had two wrestlers compete and pick up one victory apiece at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday.

Cale Dumbaugh wrestled at 132 pounds and Jacob MacVey at 195 for Nevada. The Cubs brought a third wrestler to the tournament, but he didn’t make weight.

Dumbaugh went 1-2 with a pin over Carroll’s Trevor Jons in 1:22 in the consolation first round. He lost by fall to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Remington Hanson in the championship first round, as well as to Glenwood’s Ryker Case in the consolation second round.

“He should’ve won that second one, too,” Nevada head coach Lonnie Ferguson said. “He had (Case) on his back and didn’t finish that fall and then put himself in a bad situation and didn’t get off his back.”

Dumbaugh missed a lot of time before Christmas and is just getting into form.

“He’s got to get back in shape and into what he knows and feels instead of thinking about it,” Ferguson said. “He’s thinking about it way too much.”

MacVey was 1-3 during the tournament to put his season record at 10-10. He pinned Dowling Catholic’s Jack Scholz in 5:26 during the championship first round, then suffered losses by fall to Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Cade Parker and Carroll’s Brennan Kofron, and a 3-0 setback to Iowa City’s Jason Lemus.

“He won his first match, which was good,” Ferguson said. “He’s doing alright.”

With its small numbers, Nevada finished last out of 18 teams. The Cubs scored 7 points.

West Des Moines Valley, the No. 3 team in 3A, topped the 18-team field with 181 points and Ankeny — rated eighth in 3A — took second with a score of 158.

Final team scores

1. West Des Moines Valley 181 points, 2. Ankeny 158, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 155, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 144, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 140.5, 6. Iowa City High 140, 7. Omaha Skutt Catholic (Neb.), 129, 8. Carroll 110, 9. Dowling Catholic 104, 10. Glenwood 100.5, 11. Indianola 95, 12. Ballard 78.5, 13. Perry 67, 14. Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove 46, 15. Pocahontas Area 40, 16. Ames 34, 17 Boone 33.5, 18. Nevada 7.

Individual results

Nevada:

132 pounds - Cale Dumbaugh (N), 1-2. 195 - Jacob MacVey (N), 1-3.