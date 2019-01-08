NEVADA - Despite suffering a lopsided 56-32 loss to Gilbert Friday, the Nevada girls’ basketball team showed signs of positive growth in its first game back from the holiday break.

In its final game before the break, Nevada was overwhelmed by West Marshall, falling 49-20. On Friday, the Cubs hung around with the No. 14 team in Class 4A for a full quarter before succumbing to Gilbert’s fast tempo and attacking offense.

“I’m really pleased with where we are,” Nevada head girls’ basketball coach Jordan Bentley said. “We didn’t win the game, but I think we learned a lot more about ourselves.”

Nevada did a good job handling Gilbert’s 2-2-1 full-court press, building a 10-9 lead late in the first quarter. But Gilbert pulled ahead 16-10 by the end of the quarter, and continued to extend the lead in the second quarter after regrouping defensively.

Thea Rotto and Emma Bulman dominated the first half offensively to help Gilbert push its lead to 36-20 by the break.

Rotto netted 17 of her game-high 23 points over the first two quarters after constantly beating the Cubs down the floor. Bulman scored all 15 of her points in the first half by effectively mixing strong drives with a pair of 3-pointers.

Rotto also had seven rebounds and Bulman tallied two steals during the contest. Ava Hawthorne added eight points and five rebounds, assists and steals apiece and Nessa Johnson seven points and three steals for the Tigers, who won their seventh in a row to improve to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference..

Nevada fell to 4-9 overall and 4-3 in the conference. But Bentley said he will take the effort his team displayed against a quality opponent.

“I think we built a lot of confidence moving into a lot of winnable games,” Bentley said.

Bentley said the Tigers just had too much depth and firepower for his team to keep up with in the end.

“You’re looking at a great team in 4A that has some really talented kids who aren’t afraid to attack and drive,” Bentley said. “Sometimes it just comes down to you’ve got to be able to put a few in the basket so that you can get back and defend and not constantly play a ping-pong basketball style against a team that goes 10 deep — and I mean 10 girls that just come in and play hard.”

Addi Vorm did her best to keep Nevada in the game. Vorm made 4 of 7 3-pointers and went for 18 points and five rebounds in a losing effort.

“That’s huge for Addi,” Bentley said. “Hitting those 3s early — good rhythm, good shot.”

Kacie Rewerts finished with eight points and four rebounds for the Cubs. Elie Tuhn added four points, Mikayla Long four rebounds and three steals and Amanda Fortmann two assists.

Gilbert 56, Nevada 32

G 16 20 10 10 - 56

N 10 10 5 7 - 32

Gilbert (56) - Ava Hawthorne 3-9 0-0 8, Skylar Hillmann 0-1 0-0 0, Nessa Johnson 3-8 1-2 7, Ellie Bulman 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Kruse 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Bulman 5-6 3-5 15, Katherine Currans 0-3 0-0 0, Thea Rotto 9-12 5-7 23, Claire Roske 0-1 3-4 3, Jordyn Milhous 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-44 12-18 56. 3-point field goals (4): Hawthorne 2, Em. Bulman 2. Rebounds (36): Rotto 7. Assists (13): Hawthorne 5. Steals (14): Hawthorne 5. Blocks (1): Hawthorne. Fouls: 17.

Nevada (32) - Elie Tuhn 0-5 4-4 4, Sydney Mosinski 1-3 0-2 2, Mikayla Long 0-5 0-0 0, Amanda Fortmann 0-2 0-1 0, Amelea Jones 0-4 0-2 0, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 0-1 0-0 0, Kacie Rewerts 4-8 0-0 8, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Mailey 0-7 0-0 0, Erica Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0, Addi Vorm 5-9 4-6 18. Totals: 10-45 8-15 32. 3-point field goals: Vorm 4. Rebounds (23): Vorm 5. Assists (7): Fortmann 2. Steals (10): Long 3, Dunham 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 12.