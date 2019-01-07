NEVADA - Nevada hung tough early against Gilbert Friday, but the Cubs couldn’t hold off the hot-shooting Tigers for long in an 80-50 loss Friday at the Nevada High School Field House.

Nevada battled hard into the opening minutes of the second quarter. The Cubs only trailed the Heart of Iowa Conference leaders 26-20 in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

But then Gilbert went on a 17-4 spurt to end the half, and Nevada never had a chance after that.

“It looked like for 10-11 minutes we had a good game plan,” Nevada head boys’ basketball coach Tyler Struck said. “It’s 26-20, we have a 3 rim in and out, they go down hit a 3 and that’s the start of their 15-0 run and the game gets away from us.”

Matthew Ockey ignited Gilbert’s decisive run. He scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and finished the game with five 3-pointers.

Jack Dresser provided Gilbert with a second big scoring weapon against Nevada, finishing with 15 points. Matt Barragy added nine points, Tanner Henningsen eight and Will Turner seven.

Gilbert improved to 7-0 in the conference and 9-1 overall. Nevada fell to 2-5 in the conference and 3-6 overall.

The Cubs were without second-leading scorer Kody Kruschwitz, who as an all-state punter in football was attending a national kicking camp in Florida.

“Pretty good reason to miss a basketball game,” Struck said. “The nice thing is our kids are excited for Kody. Kody was worried they might be mad for him missing a game, but our kids are excited because it’s an outstanding opportunity for him.”

Struck said his team did a lot of things well against Gilbert, but needs to learn how to respond quicker to adversity.

“I feel like we played hard the entire game, but I feel like we don’t play with a sense of urgency sometimes,” Struck said. “When they’re making their run, it’s got to get to that point where this is the possession they’re not scoring or on offense this is the possession we are scoring. It’s still a learning process.”

Tyler Sansgaard led Nevada with 16 points and eight rebounds. Brayden Bottorf stepped up in Kruschwitz’ absence to net nine points and add three rebounds and one assist.

Henry Nelson tacked on six points and seven rebounds, Brock Dutton five points and Jack Cahill four points and six boards.

Gilbert 80, Nevada 50

G 17 26 21 16 - 80

N 11 13 12 14 - 50

Gilbert (80) - Matthew Ockey 7 1-1 20, Ben Simodynes 1 0-0 3, Matt Barragy 4 1-3 9, Will Turner 2 3-4 7, Jack Anderson 1 2-2 4, Tony Terrones 1 0-0 2, Tanner Henningsen 4 0-0 8, Jacob Papesh 0 0-0 0, Jack Dresser 6 2-2 15, Tucker Hanson 0 0-0 0, Jeff Rudman 2 0-0 4, Nick Chasey 0 0-0 0, Gage Christenson 2 0-0 5, Jack Borts 0 0-0 0, Mason Tharp 1 1-2 3. Totals: 31 10-14 80. 3-point field goals (8): Ockey 5, Simodynes, Dresser, Christenson. Fouls: 19.

Nevada (50) - Jacob Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Brayden Bottorf 2-8 5-5 9, Chase Lycke 1-2 0-0 2, Devin See 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas Crawford 0-5 2-4 2, Tyler Sansgaard 7-15 0-0 16, Ayden Rhodes 2-8 0-3 4, Henry Nelson 2-7 2-4 6, Jack Cahill 2-6 0-0 4, Cooper Bovee 0-1 0-0 0, Jarrett Fredin 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Dutton 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 19-58 9-16 50. 3-point field goals (3): Sansgaard 2, Dutton. Rebounds (33): Sansgaard 8. Assists (5): Bottorf, See, Sansgaard, Rhodes, Cahill. Steals (6): Sanders 2. Blocks (1): Bottorf. Fouls: 14.