ELDORA - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team put South Hardin away early Dec. 20, cruising to a 72-18 victory at Eldora.

The Royals, ranked No. 11 in Class 1A, only gave up two points in the first quarter and by halftime, they held a commanding 38-7 advantage. They continued to dominate over the next two quarters to raise their record to 7-1 on the season.

Colo-NESCO racked up an amazing 27 steals on defense. On offense, the Royals made 10 3-pointers and got to the line 30 times — converting on 18 of those occasions.

Rylee Purvis hit four 3-pointers and went for 19 points, and Faith Vincent and Lauryn Hill both had great all-around games for Colo-NESCO. Vincent tallied 15 points and six rebounds, assists and steals apiece and Hill contributed 13 points, eight steals and five rebounds.

Megan Carlson chipped in four points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks for the Royals. Emma Stalzer and Gracie Kettwig both added six points.

South Hardin dropped to 0-10 with the loss. Cyrena Werner, Kiera Anderson and Claire Brinkmeyer each scored three points for the Tigers.

Colo-NESCO 72, South Hardin 18

CN 15 23 16 18 - 72

SH 2 5 6 5 - 18

Colo-NESCO (72) - Faith Vincent 3-14 7-8 15, Lauryn Hill 4-9 4-9 13, Jenna Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Emmy Hostetler 0-3 2-2 2, Allie Britten 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 1-2 1-2 4, Rylee Purvis 7-16 1-2 19, Emily Brinkman 0-0 0-0 0, Ayvarie Bappe 1-2 0-0 3, Emma Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Carlson 1-3 1-3 4, Gracie Kettwig 2-3 2-4 6, Emma Stalzer 3-6 0-0 6. Totals: 22-58 18-30 72. 3-point field goals (10): Purvis 4. Rebounds (35): Vincent 6, Carlson 6. Assists (16): Vincent 6. Steals (27): Hill 8. Blocks (7): Carlson 2. Fouls: 9.

South Hardin (18) - Cyrena Werner 1-6 1-2 3, Kiera Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Ellie Cook 0-6 0-0 0, Claire Brinkmeyer 1-2 0-0 3, Emma Spieker 0-3 1-2 1, Cora Frohwein 1-2 0-1 2, Sara England 1-8 0-0 2, Kassidy Winter 0-2 0-0 0, Josie Raska 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan Havens 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 7-39 2-5 18. 3-point field goals (2): Anderson, Brinkmeyer. Rebounds (34): Frohwein 9. Assists (4): Anderson 2. Steals (4): Werner 2. Blocks (3): England 3. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: England.

BAXTER - Colo-NESCO used a strong first half and a great fourth quarter to blow by Baxter, 66-41, Dec. 18 at Baxter.

The Royals outscored the Bolts 36-18 in the first half. Baxter closed within 12 points after three quarters, but Colo-NESCO put up 23 in the fourth to regain control.

Colo-NESCO had 19 steals and shot 48 percent from the field. The victory put the Royals at 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Lauryn Hill had 16 points and four assists and Faith Vincent 12 points, 11 steals and four assists for the Royals. Megan Carlson hit two 3-pointers and added 12 points; Emma Stalzer finished with eight points, six rebounds and a block and Gracie Kettwig also netted eight points.

Kaylin Van Ryswyk had 12 points and eight rebounds and McKenzie Eslinger 12 points and five boards for Baxter. The Bolts dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Colo-NESCO 66, Baxter 41

CN 15 21 7 23 - 66

B 4 14 13 10 - 41

Colo-NESCO (66) - Faith Vincent 5-7 2-4 12, Lauryn Hill 7-12 2-2 16, Jenna Banks 1-1 0-0 2, Emmy Hostetler 1-6 0-0 2, McKenzie Niemeyer 1-7 0-0 2, Rylee Purvis 2-5 0-0 4, Megan Carlson 5-9 0-0 12, Gracie Kettwig 4-5 0-0 8, Emma Stalzer 4-11 0-0 8. Totals: 30-63 4-6 66. 3-point field goals (2): Carlson 2. Rebounds (27): Stalzer 6. Assists (14): Vincent 4, Hill 4. Steals (19): Vincent 11. Blocks (1): Stalzer. Fouls: 16.

Baxter (41) - Caitlyn Bruntz 2-5 0-1 5, Brenna Thomson 3-6 0-0 8, McKenzie Eslinger 4-9 4-8 12, Holly Jessen 1-5 0-0 2, Lillie Vansice 0-0 0-0 0, Cassy Berg 0-0 0-0, Sydney Schmidt 0-3 0-0 0, Sophie Meyer 0-1 2-2 2, Kaylin Van Ryswyk 6-9 0-0 12, Sadie Meyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 6-11 41. 3-point field goals (3): Thomson 2, Bruntz. Rebounds (22): Van Ryswyk 8. Assists (13): Bruntz 5. Steals (8): Bruntz 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 9.