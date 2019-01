This year’s Nevada High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction will take place on Friday, Jan. 4, during halftime of the boys’ varsity basketball game, with a meet-and-greet reception to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the NHS Commons. Write-ups about the four men receiving this year’s awards — Rick Foster, Scott “Jake” Jacobson, Tate Handsaker and Coach Gary Vasey — can be read on the Nevada Journal Facebook page.