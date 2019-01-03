DES MOINES - A huge second half carried the Nevada boys’ basketball team to a 77-69 victory over Greene County Dec. 18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

After falling behind at the half, the Cubs outscored the Rams 43-25 over the final two quarters to improve to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. Nevada struggled defensively in the first half, but turned the tide with a 27-14 run in the third quarter to take charge.

Tyler Sansgaard went off for a career-high 31 points in the win for Nevada. Sansgaard was an impressive 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and he also had six rebounds and three assists.

Kody Kruschwitz also turned in a big game for Nevada. Kruschwitz netted 23 points and added six rebounds and two assists.

As a team, Nevada shot 42 percent from the field and made nine 3-pointers. The Cubs also won the rebounding battle by a 41-37 margin.

Brayden Bottorf added eight points, six assists and five rebounds and Devin See seven points and nine rebounds for Nevada. Jack Cahill chipped in four points and six boards.

Greene County dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Lance Hughes exploded for 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a losing effort for the Rams. Trey Hinote tacked on 22 points and two steals.

Nevada 77, Greene County 69

N 21 13 27 16 - 77

GC 22 22 14 11 - 69

Nevada (77) - Jacob Sanders 0-1 1-2 1, Brayden Bottorf 2-7 4-5 8, Chase Lycke 0-0 0-0 0, Devin See 2-6 3-4 7, Thomas Crawford 0-2 1-2 1, Kody Kruschwitz 6-13 9-11 23, Tyler Sansgaard 8-15 8-9 31, Brock Dutton 0-0 0-0 0, Ayden Rhodes 1-4 0-0 2, Henry Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Cahill 2-2 0-0 4, Cooper Bovee 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Fredin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 26-33 77. 3-point field goals (9): Sansgaard 7, Kruschwitz 2. Rebounds (41): See 9. Assists (20): Bottorf 6. Steals (5): Sanders, Bottorf, See, Crawford, Rhodes. Blocks: None. Fouls: 10.

Greene County (69) - John Rosado 1-1 0-0 2, Trey Hinote 8-17 1-2 22, Nick Breon 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Morton 3-11 1-2 7, Cael Fisher 1-4 0-0 3, Lance Hughes 14-24 5-6 33, Xavier Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Lowmiller 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 28-64 7-10 69. 3-point field goals (6): Hinote 5, Fisher. Rebounds (37): Breon 8, Hughes 8. Assists (14): Hughes 5. Steals (9): Morton 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Morton.