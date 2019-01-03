NEVADA - The Nevada wrestling team earned its second dual victory of the season during a home quadrangular dual meet Dec. 18 at the Nevada High School Field House.

The Cubs defeated Boone in a 42-39 battle. They also came up short against West Marshall (48-36) and Gilbert (54-30) to put their dual record at 2-8 heading into Christmas break.

Nevada only needed one victory on the mat to knock off Boone. Jay Calentine pinned the Toreadors’ Brevin Bennett in two minutes, 25 seconds at 182 pounds.

The Cubs’ Holden Fry (220 pounds), Zach Stinn (106), Nate Dumbaugh (113), Dominick Garcia (120), Benton Shill (126) and Noah Nusbaum (138) each received a forfeit against Boone.

Nevada earned three victories by fall and also received three forfeits in the loss to West Marshall.

Holden Fry stuck West Marshall’s Emmett Edler in 1:47 at 220, Cale Dumbaugh downed the Trojans’ Tanner Beals in 45 seconds at 132 and Calentine pinned Kameron Malloy in 2:23 at 170.

MacVey, Stinn and Nate Dumbaugh were the three Cubs to receive forfeits against West Marshall.

Nevada delivered three victories by fall in the loss to Gilbert.

MacVey whipped the Tigers’ Jacob Steenhoek in 2:57, Nusbaum ousted Aiden Gibbons in 2:22 and Theo Skelton stuck Gilbert’s Jackson Conway in 34 seconds at 145. Stinn and Garcia (113) picked up forfeits against the Tigers.

Nevada 42, Boone 39

182 pounds - Jay Calentine (N) won by fall over Brevin Bennett (B), 2:25. 195 - Taner Harvey (B) won by fall over Jacob MacVey (N), 5:42. 220 - Holden Fry (N) won by forfeit. 285 - Jordan Angle (B) won by fall over Camdan Vincent (N), 0:34. 106 - Zach Stinn (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Nate Dumbaugh (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Dominick Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 126 - Benton Shill won by forfeit. 132 - Kyle Sharp (B) won by decision over Cale Dumbaugh (N), 6-4. 138 - Noah Nusbaum (N) won by forfeit. 145 - Norbert Riyazimana (B) won by forfeit. 152 - Dylan Pestotnik (B) won by fall over Theo Skelton (N), 1:18. 160 - McGuire Bryant (B) won by forfeit. 170 - John Runestad (B) won by forfeit.

Gilbert 54, Nevada 30

170 - Carson Johnson (G) won by fall over Calentine (N), 0:21. 182 - Aiden Carr (G) won by forfeit. 195 - MacVey (N) over won by fall Jacob Steenhoek (G), 2:57. 220 - Cayden Meskan (G) won by fall over Fry (N), 0:16. 285 - Jacob Torresi (G) won by fall over Vincent (N), 1:12. 106 - Stinn (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Brody Bents (G) won by fall over Shill (N), 0:46. 126 - Jake Shedarowich (G) won by forfeit. 132 - Cael Ihle (G) won by fall over C. Dumbaugh (N), 4:18. 138 - Nusbaum (N) won by fall over Aiden Gibbons (G), 2:22. 145 - Skelton (N) won by fall over Jackson Conway (G), 0:34. 152 - Kruz Pierce (G) won by forfeit. 160 - Justin Adolphson (G) won by forfeit.

West Marshall 48, Nevada 36

195 - MacVey (N) won by forfeit. 220 - Holden Fry (N) won by fall over Emmett Edler (WM), 1:47. 285 - Luke Pinnick (WM) won by fall over Vincent (N), 2:25. 106 - Stinn (N) won by forfeit. 113 - N. Dumbaugh (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Blaise Bouchard (WM) won by fall over Garcia (N), 3:21. 126 - Colby McMorran (WM) won by fall over Shill (N), 1:53. 132 - C. Dumbaugh (N) won by fall over Tanner Beals (WM), 0:45. 138 - Grant Nason (WM) won by fall over Nusbaum (N), 1:02. 145 - Conley Petermeier (WM) won by fall over Skelton (N), 2:28. 152 - Ben Kielman (WM) won by forfeit. 160 - Nat Markle (WM) won by forfeit. 170 - Calentine (N) won by fall over Kameron Malloy (WM), 2:23. 182 - Rylan Mustaine (WM) won by forfeit.