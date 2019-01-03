NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ basketball team didn’t get going offensively until it was too late in a 49-20 loss to West Marshall Dec. 20 at the Nevada High School Field House.

Nevada only mustered three points in the first half. West Marshall was able to build a 29-point lead at the break, which proved to be too much ground for the Cubs to make up.

Nevada was held to 21-percent shooting from the field and outrebounded 35-22, falling to 4-8 on the season. The Cubs tallied seven steals and five blocks defensively.

Kacie Rewerts ended up with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals and Mikayla Long stepped up with six points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Nevada in a losing effort. Addi Vorm added five points, one steal and one block; Sydney Mosinski scored two points; and Amanda Fortmann and Aubrey Gibson each came up with two steals.

West Marshall improved to 5-4. Avril Sinning had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals; Karlyn Snider eight points, five assists and five steals and Teresa Disney eight points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans.

West Marshall 49, Nevada 20

WM 14 18 13 4 - 49

N 3 0 8 9 - 20

West Marshall (49) - Eliza Girard 0-0 0-0 0, Grace DeNeui 0-0 0-0 0, Avril Sinning 6-9 1-2 17, Kayla Cripps 4-8 0-1 9, Karlyn Snider 3-12 1-2 8, Avery Randall 0-2 0-0 0, Jaiden Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Abby Green 0-0 0-0 0, Teresa Disney 4-5 0-0 8, Grace Girard 1-1 1-2 3, Sarah Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, Renae Schaper 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 20-42 3-7 49. 3-point field goals (6): Sinning 4, Cripps, Snider. Rebounds (35): G. Girard 10. Assists (12): Snider 5. Steals (15): Snider 5. Blocks (4): Disney 3. Fouls: 10.

Nevada (20) - Sydney Mosinski 1-1 0-0 2, Mikayla Long 3-6 0-0 6, Amanda Fortmann 0-6 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-2 0-0 0, Meredith Harter 0-0 0-0 0, Kacie Rewerts 3-12 1-3 7, Aubrey Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Mailey 0-6 0-0 0, Erica Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0, Addi Vorm 2-9 0-0 5. Totals: 9-43 1-3 20. 3-point field goals (1): Vorm. Rebounds (22): Long 8. Assists (3): Rewerts 2. Steals (7): Fortmann 2, Rewerts 2, Gibson 2. Blocks (5): Long 4. Fouls: 8.

DES MOINES - An outstanding first half propelled Nevada to a 47-10 rout of Greene County Dec. 18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Cubs held Greene County to a single point in the first half. Nevada blanked the Rams in the first quarter, then outscored them by a huge 25-1 margin in the second to take a 36-1 lead into the locker room and wrap the game up early.

Nevada went to 4-7 overall and 4-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference with the victory. The win was the Cubs’ fourth in six games after an 0-5 start.

Nevada held Greene County to just 3 of 33 shooting from the field (9 percent). The Cubs had 15 steals and they outrebounded the Rams, 33-23.

Kacie Rewerts had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals and Amanda Fortmann finished with 11 points and seven steals for Nevada. Mikayla Long added nine points, five rebounds and two steals; Addi Vorm put up six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; Riley Mailey finished with four points and two steals and Amelea Jones chipped in three points and six rebounds.

Greene County fell to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the conference. Lily Muir had four points and Izzy Bravard three for the Rams.

Nevada 47, Greene County 10

N 11 25 6 5 - 47

GC 0 1 6 3 - 10

Nevada (47) - Sydney Mosinski 1-2 0-0 2, Mikayla Long 3-5 3-4 9, Amanda Fortmann 4-6 1-2 11, Amelea Jones 1-4 1-2 3, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0, Meredith Harter 0-1 0-0 0, Kacie Rewerts 5-13 2-2 12, Aubrey Gibson 0-5 0-0 0, Riley Mailey 1-4 2-2 4, Erica Sporrer 0-3 0-0 0, Addi Vorm 2-12 1-1 6. Totals: 17-56 10-13 47. 3-point field goals (3): Fortmann 2, Vorm. Rebounds (33): Jones 6, Vorm 6. Assists (9): Vorm 4. Steals (15): Fortmann 7. Blocks: None. Fouls: 13.

Greene County (10) - Brianna Habben 1-1 0-0 2, Izzy Bravard 1-6 1-2 3, Brianna Osterson 0-4 0-0 0, Makala Kafer 0-2 0-0 0, Lily Muir 1-2 1-2 4, Kassie Lamoureux 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey Cunningham 0-9 1-2 1, Madison Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Victoria Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Wilson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 3-33 3-6 10. 3-point field goals (1): Muir. Rebounds (23): Habben 4, Osterson 4, Cunningham 4, Hayes 4. Assists (2): Bravard, Lamoureux. Steals (5): Osterson 2. Blocks (6): Habben 4. Fouls: 14.