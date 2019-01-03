ELDORA - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team had a rough night against South Hardin Dec. 20, falling by a 77-21 score at Eldora.

The Royals fell behind 39-14 at the half. South Hardin then went on a 20-3 tear in the third quarter to pull away.

South Hardin shot 50 percent from the field and made 15 of 20 free throws. The Tigers also hurt the Royals with aggressive defensive play, coming up with 21 steals.

Colo-NESCO only made 9 of 29 field goals and 1 of 6 free throws, falling to 0-8 on the season. The Royals did come up with seven steals on defense.

Francis Bower had seven points and four rebounds and Jack McKinney five points, three assists and two steals for Colo-NESCO. Kelly Gray added two points, four assists and two steals; Trevor Burg netted three points; and Ryan Wonders and Alex Dunahoo tacked on two points apiece.

Cauy Teske had 19 points and three steals; Jacob Vander Wilt 12 points, three assists and three steals and Kaleb Roling 11 points for South Hardin. Cade Spieker added nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Tigers, who improved to 5-4.

South Hardin 77, Colo-NESCO 21

CN 6 8 3 4 - 21

SH 20 19 20 18 - 77

Colo-NESCO (21) - Kelly Gray 1-3 0-0 2, Keaton Schultz 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 0-6 0-0 0, Jack McKinney 2-3 0-0 5, Francis Bower 3-8 1-2 7, Ethan Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-0 0-2 0, Shawn Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Reischauer 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Ingle 0-4 0-2 0, Trevor Burg 1-2 0-0 3, Alex Dunahoo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 9-29 1-6 21. 3-point field goals (2): McKinney, Burg. Rebounds (16): Bower 4. Assists (8): Gray 4. Steals (7): Gray 2, McKinney 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 12.

South Hardin (77) - Jacob Vander Wilt 3-6 4-6 12, Cauy Teske 7-10 2-2 19, Kael Carr 1-1 0-0 3, Storm Crandall 0-1 0-0 0, Kaleb Roling 4-7 3-4 11, Dante Dolash 2-5 0-0 5, Tyrell Todd 3-3 0-0 6, Garrison Tripp 2-4 0-0 4, Gavin Ridout 1-2 0-0 3, Cade Spieker 2-4 5-6 9, Christian Penning 2-7 1-2 5, Trevor Olmstead 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 27-54 15-20 77. 3-point field goals (8): Teske 3, Vander Wilt 2, Carr, Dolash, Ridout. Rebounds (24): Speaker 7. Assists (15): Ridout 5. Steals (21): Ridout 5. Blocks (2): Spieker 2. Fouls: 9.

BAXTER - Colo-NESCO was hurt on the glass in a 53-42 loss to Baxter Dec. 18 at Baxter.

The Royals were outrebounded, 35-21, falling to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. Colo-NESCO played tough in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a sluggish second quarter that resulted in a 26-17 halftime deficit.

Francis Bower stepped up with 19 points and Jack McKinney had 10 points and four assists for the Royals in the loss. Kelly Gray delivered two points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals and Brighton Clatt tacked on seven points.

Will Clapper led Baxter with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Cole Damman added 13 points, five assists and four rebounds to help the Bolts improve to 3-2 in the ISC South Division and 3-4 overall.

Baxter 53, Colo-NESCO 42

CN 8 9 15 10 - 42

B 10 16 16 11 - 53

Colo-NESCO (42) - Kelly Gray 1-4 0-1 2, Keaton Schultz 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 2-11 1-2 7, Jack McKinney 4-10 0-0 10, Francis Bower 9-17 1-3 19, Luke Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 0-3 0-0 0, Trevor Burg 1-1 0-0 2, Alex Dunahoo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-47 2-6 42. 3-point field goals (4): Clatt 2, McKinney 2. Rebounds (21): Gray 7. Assists (13): Gray 6. Steals (4): Gray 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 17.

Baxter (53) - Cole Damman 5-12 0-2 13, Andrew Klemme 0-0 0-0 0, Kael Johnston 2-4 0-1 4, Brendyn Padget 0-2 0-2 0, Carter Nelsen 2-7 2-4 7, Derrick Klemme 0-0 0-1 0, Tyler Titus 3-4 0-0 6, Will Clapper 7-10 2-3 16, Ian Thomson 3-6 1-4 7. Totals: 22-46 5-17 53. 3-point field goals (4): Damman 3, Nelsen. Rebounds (39): Nelsen 14. Assists (16): Damman 5. Steals (6): Thomson 2. Blocks (5): Clapper 3. Fouls: 14.