IOWA FALLS — The Nevada wrestling team only sent three wrestlers to the Jones Brothers Tournament in Iowa Falls Saturday, but all three grapplers performed at a high level with top-three finishes.

Jacob MacVey and Nate Dumbaugh both placed second and Jay Calentine finished third for Nevada during the tournament. MacVey and Dumbaugh both went 1-1 and Calentine was 3-1.

MacVey competed at 195 pounds.

MacVey opened with a bye, then pinned North Butler-Clarksville’s C.J. Niedert in three minutes, 43 seconds to reach the finals. In the championship match, MacVey suffered a loss by fall to Newman Catholic’s Chase McCleisn.

Dumbaugh wrestled at 106.

After receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, Dumbaugh pinned Iowa Falls-Alden’s Jackson Kobe in 1:06 to reach the finals. Dumbaugh lost by fall to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Mike Betterton in the championship match.

Calentine competed at 170. He lost by fall to Iowa Valley’s Isaiah Moncada in the quarterfinals, then won three straight matches by fall.

Calentine pinned Iowa Falls-Alden’s Kolbi Tjarks in 1:30 in the consolation first round. In the consolation semifinal match, Calentine prevailed over Iowa Falls-Alden’s Nic Warrington in 52 seconds.

The third-place match at 170 saw Calentine stick Garner-Hayfield/Ventura’s Nick Billings in 51 seconds.

Nevada placed eighth out of 10 schools in the final team standings with 57 points. Iowa Falls-Alden won the team championship with 173.5 points and North Butler-Clarksville was a close second with a score of 164.

Final team scores: 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 173.5 points, 2. North Butler-Clarksville 164, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 151, 4. Newman Catholic 148, 5. Iowa Valley 143, 6. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 101.5, 7. West Marshall 90.5, 8. Nevada 57, 9. Montezuma 34, 10. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 14.

Individual results: Nevada

106 pounds - 2. Nate Dumbaugh, 1-1. 170 - 3. Jay Calentine, 3-1. 195 - 2. Jacob MacVey, 1-1.

DES MOINES — Nevada picked up its first dual win of the season by edging Coon Rapids-Bayard, 43-42, during a quadrangular dual meet at Saydel High School in Des Moines Dec. 13.

The Cubs won the dual over Coon Rapids-Bayard by criteria. After both teams ended up with 42 points, Nevada was awarded the winning point after scoring the first points more often.

Nevada only needed to win one match on the mat to defeat Coon Rapids-Bayard. Jay Calentine pinned the Crusaders’ Jonathan Halterman in one minute, 50 seconds at 170 pounds.

Jacob MacVey (195), Holden Fry (220), Camdan Vincent (285), Zach Stinn (106), Benton Shill (120) and Noah Nusbaum (138) each received a forfeit for Nevada.

The Cubs dropped their other two duals to Greene County and Saydel, putting their season dual mark at 1-6.

Greene County handed Nevada a 65-12 defeat. MacVey pinned Greene County’s Gage Michaelsen in 3:04 and Vincent stuck the Rams’ Matthew Naberhaus in 24 seconds to account for the Cubs’ scoring in the dual.

Saydel handed Nevada a 54-24 defeat. The Cubs received all of their points in the dual off forfeits.

Calentine, Fry, Vincent and Garcia were the four Nevada wrestlers to receive a forfeit versus Saydel.

Nevada 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42*

182 - Aaron McAlister (CRB) won by forfeit. 195 - Jacob MacVey (N) won by forfeit. 220 - Holden Fry (N) won by forfeit. 285 - Camdan Vincent (N) won by forfeit. 106 - Zach Stinn (N) won by forfeit. 113 - Alex Duran (CRB) won by fall over Dominick Garcia (N), 5:02. 120 - Benton Shill (N) won by forfeit. 126 - Peyton Clipperton (CRB) won by forfeit. 132 - Trinton Hanks (CRB) won by forfeit. 138 - Noah Nusbaum (N) won by forfeit. 145 - Carson Hilgenberg (CRB) won by fall over Carlos Buenrrostro (N), 0:50. 152 - Rex Doty (CRB) won by forfeit. 160 - Lane Namanny (CRB) won by forfeit. 170 - Jay Calentine (N) won by fall over Jonathan Halterman (CRB), 1:50.

*Nevada won on criteria.

Greene County 65, Nevada 12

160 - Joel Ward (GC) won by forfeit. 170 - Brock Wuebker (GC) won by fall over Calentine (N), 1:00. 182 - Double forfeit. 195 - MacVey (N) won by fall over Gage Michaelsen (GC), 3:04. 220 - Sawyer Schiltz (GC) won by fall over Fry (N), 1:22. 285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Matthew Naberhaus (GC), 0:24. 106 - Brenner Gallagher (GC) won by fall over Stinn (N), 1:19. 113 - Braden Gallagher (GC) won by fall over Garcia (N), 0:46. 120 - Noble Hoyt (GC) won by fall over Shill (N), 5:45. 126 - Chance McCollom (GC) won by forfeit. 132 - Joe Davis (GC) won by forfeit. 138 - Brady Stauffer (GC) won by technical fall over Nusbaum (N), 15-0. 145 - Cameren Miller (GC) won by fall over Buenrrostro (N), 1:20. 152 - Will Hansen (GC) won by forfeit.

Saydel 54, Nevada 24

170 - Calentine (N) won by forfeit. 182 - Jack Pinegar (S) won by forfeit. 195 - Bennett Durham (S) won by fall over Jacob MacVey (N), 4:51. 220 - Fry (N) won by forfeit. 285 - Vincent (N) won by forfeit. 106 - Clayton Myers (S) won by fall over Stinn (N), 2:34. 113 - Garcia (N) won by forfeit. 120 - Ryan Hynick (S) won by fall over Shill (N), 1:11. 126 - Austin Chally (S) won by forfeit. 132 - Double forfeit. 138 - Corbin Lilly (S) won by fall over Nusbaum (N), 3:55. 145 - Jake Van Houten (S) won by fall over Buenrrostro (N), 1:21. 152 - Austin Pyles (S) won by forfeit. 160 - Trevor Lause (S) won by forfeit.