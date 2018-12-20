NEVADA — The Nevada girls’ basketball team had a tough time with Ballard’s pressure defense in a 34-19 loss to the No. 15 team in Class 4A Saturday at the Nevada High School Field House.

Nevada turned the ball over 23 times, falling to 3-7 on the season. The Cubs were tough defensively, especially after a rough start, but they couldn’t shake the mistakes.

“I think we probably accounted for traveling and throwing the ball out of bounds at least 10 to 12 times,” Nevada head girls’ basketball coach Jordan Bentley said. “Those aren’t really forced — those are controllable errors. But they’ve got good, aggressive guards that were trapping all over the floor and played on-the-ball pressure.”

Ballard opened the game on a 14-0 run. The pressure defense ignited by Bomber guards Molly Ihle and Brooke Loewe got to Nevada early.

But Nevada’s 2-3 zone started giving the cold-shooting Bombers troubles, allowing the Cubs to get back in the game.

“I think we woke up a little bit and the defense got after it,” Bentley said. “After the first quarter, we gave up 20 points the rest of the way. I’m proud of the defense — our defensive rebounding has gotten a lot better than it was.”

Nevada trailed by eight at the half. The Cubs eventually pulled within 19-15 on an Addi Vorm 3-pointer three minutes into the third quarter.

But then the Bomber press started to bother the Cubs again. Ballard went on a 13-0 run and never looked back, improving to 7-1 on the season

Nevada only made six field goals and got to the line just eight times on the night.

“We’ve got certain kids that have got to get more shots,” Bentley said. “We get the ball in their hand they’ve got to get shots. I told them I don’t care how those shots come — you touch the ball, you’ve got to find a way to get some shots.”

Kacie Rewerts led Nevada in scoring with six points and she also had eight rebounds and two blocks.

Vorm and Mikayla Long each scored five points and Long also blocked two shots. Amanda Fortmann finished with three points, assists and steals apiece.

Ihle had eight points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists for Ballard. Loewe tallied five points, five rebounds and four assists and steals apiece and Maggie Larson finished with five points, three assists and two steals.

Ballard 34, Nevada 19

B 14 5 5 10 - 34

N 3 8 4 4 - 19

Ballard (34) - Molly Ihle 3-8 1-5 8, Josie Fleischmann 3-9 0-0 7, Brooke Loewe 2-13 0-0 5, Maggie Larson 2-6 1-2 5, Cassidy Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Karlee Ahrenholtz 1-2 1-2 3, Rachel Wohlgemuth 1-3 0-0 0, Meg Rietz 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Rigby 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Wuestenberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-46 5-11 34. 3-point field goals (3): Ihle, Fleischmann, Loewe. Rebounds (27): Loewe 5. Assists (12): Loewe 4. Steals (12): Ihle 5. Blocks (1): Thompson. Fouls: 10.

Nevada (19) - Kacie Rewerts 2-3 2-2 6, Mikayla Long 2-4 0-2 5, Addi Vorm 2-11 0-0 5, Amanda Fortmann 0-1 3-4 3, Aubrey Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Mailey 0-6 0-0 0, Erica Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 6-27 5-8 19. 3-point field goals (2): Long, Vorm. Rebounds (25): Rewerts 8. Assists (5): Fortmann 3. Steals (10): Fortmann 3. Blocks (4): Long 2, Rewerts 2. Fouls: 14.

NEVADA — An amazing defensive effort gave Nevada its third victory in four games with a 41-29 triumph over Prairie City-Monroe Friday at Nevada.

Nevada held PCM to 12-percent shooting from the field. The Mustangs made just 8 of 65 field goals on the night.

The Cubs also forced 17 turnovers and had a 35-33 rebounding advantage, going to 3-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference and 3-6 overall.

Nevada held PCM to two points in the first quarter and gradually pulled away. Kacie Rewerts had 15 points, nine rebounds and a block and Addi Vorm hit three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Cubs.

Amanda Fortmann added five points and one assist; Riley Mailey five points, four rebounds and four assists and Mikayla Long three points and steals apiece. Amelea Jones pulled down four rebounds, Aubrey Gibson snared two boards and Meredith Harter scored two points for Nevada.

PCM fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Regan Freland had 15 points and seven rebounds and Mackenzie Bussan nine points and seven boards for the Mustangs.

Nevada 41, PCM 29

PCM 2 7 12 8 - 29

N 9 10 11 11 - 41

PCM (29) - Cameron Wignall 0-7 2-4 2, Alexis Kuecker 0-4 0-0 0, Emma George 0-7 1-3 1, Celeste Wagaman 0-3 0-0 0, Lilli Baird 0-10 0-2 0, Regan Freland 5-25 4-6 15, Kate McCarthy 1-1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bussan 2-8 5-8 9. Totals: 8-65 12-23 29. 3-point field goals (1): Freland. Rebounds (33): Freland 7, Bussan 7. Assists (4): Freland 2. Steals (10): George 4. Blocks (1): Freland. Fouls: 16.

Nevada (41) - Mikayla Long 1-2 1-5 3, Amanda Fortmann 0-3 5-6 5, Meredith Harter 0-0 2-2 2, Kacie Rewerts 7-9 1-3 15, Aubrey Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Riley Mailey 2-8 0-0 5, Addi Vorm 4-16 0-0 11. Totals: 14-43 9-16 41. 3-point field goals (4): Vorm 3, Mailey. Rebounds (35): Rewerts 9, Vorm 9. Assists (11): Mailey 4, Vorm 4. Steals (5): Long 3. Blocks (2): Long, Rewerts. Fouls: 19.

ALLEMAN - Nevada put up a good fight early against North Polk, but the Cub offense never found its groove in a 60-19 loss to the No. 1 team in Class 3A Dec. 10 at Alleman.

Nevada only trailed 15-8 after one quarter. But the Cubs went scoreless in the second quarter.

North Polk took advantage of Nevada offensive woes in the second quarter to build a 26-8 lead at the half. The Comets went up by 24 after three quarters, then blew the game open in the fourth.

Nevada limited North Polk to 33-percent shooting from the field. But the Cubs were held to just seven field goals and one 3-pointer and they were outrebounded, 37-26, falling to 2-2 in the Heart of Iowa Conference and 2-6 overall.

Addi Vorm scored five points and pulled down three rebounds; Kacie Rewerts tallied four points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block and Mikayla Long chipped in four points and rebounds apiece for Nevada. Amelea Jones, Megan Wessels and Aubrey Gibson each scored two points for the Cubs.

North Polk improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. All-state Comet guard Maggie Phipps had 23 points and six rebounds, Jaedon Murphy finished with 15 points and five boards and Katie Scott delivered eight points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Comets.

North Polk 60, Nevada 19

N 8 0 5 6 - 19

NP 15 11 11 23 - 60

Nevada (19) - Mikayla Long 2-5 0-0 4, Amanda Fortmann 0-4 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Megan Wessels 0-0 2-2 2, Meredith Harter 0-1 0-2 0, Kacie Rewerts 1-3 2-2 4, Aubrey Gibson 1-3 0-2 2, Riley Mailey 0-6 0-0 0, Erica Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0, Addi Vorm 2-9 0-0 5. Totals: 7-34 4-8 19. 3-point field goals (1): Vorm. Rebounds (26): Rewerts 7. Assists (5): Rewerts 3. Steals (6): Fortmann 2. Blocks (1): Rewerts. Fouls: 11.

North Polk (60) - Katie Berglund 0-1 1-2 1, Brooke Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Alia Springer 0-1 0-0 0, Lucy Schaffer 2-5 0-0 4, Katie Scott 3-8 0-0 8, Abi Zimmer 3-5 1-2 7, Sydney Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Katie Brown 0-5 0-2 0, Jaedon Murphy 4-12 6-10 15, Paige Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Maggie Phipps 7-20 4-4 23, Abby Hill 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-61 12-18 60. 3-point field goals (8): Phipps 5, Scott 2, Murphy. Rebounds (37): Scott 7. Assists (11): Zimmer 4. Steals (14): Schaffer 3, Scott 3, Phipps 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 10.