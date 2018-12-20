It’s been a rocky start for the Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball program in 2018-19.

The Royals are 0-5 and have been outscored by 23.8 points per game. As of last Monday’s game versus Clarksville, the closest they’ve come to an opponent has been 12 points on two separate occasions.

But a lot of that is to be expected — with such a young team going through a transition period.

The Royals are under the leadership of a new head coach. Brandon Kelly took over the program from Patrick Wynja this season.

Wynja had guided Colo-NESCO to a winning record each of the past six seasons, including two with over 20 victories.

Colo-NESCO is also replacing 96 percent of its scoring off of last year’s 12-9 team. So finding an identity has been difficult.

But one bright spot has been the outside shooting of junior guard Brighton Clatt.

“Brighton really has developed his game this year, which is nice for us,” Kelly said. “We’re a little bit limited offensively, but Brighton gives us a good look from outside, and he’s done a nice job so far this year.”

Clatt played in just nine games last year and made three 3-pointers. So far this season he has connected on 16 treys and is leading the Royals in scoring at 11.8 points per game.

“I’ve just been shooting a lot in practice and getting as many shots as I can,” Clatt said. “I just try to move around in the paint and then get screens from guys and pop out and shoot. Hopefully it goes in.”

Clatt credited senior point guard Kelly Gray, the only Royal with meaningful varsity experience off last year’s team, with making his transition into a primary scorer go smoothly.

“Kelly has done a really good job of driving and kicking to me,” Clatt said. “I’m usually wide open.”

Gray said it’s nice having someone emerge as a reliable scoring weapon on the perimeter.

“He stepped up,” Gray said. “He’s improved a lot from last year and I think he’s ready for the varsity level. I can count on him and that’s a good thing to have.”

A strong offseason helped Clatt prepare to take on his big scoring role this season.

Clatt actually had to deal with a foot injury over the summer. But he didn’t let it curtail him from improving his game on the basketball court.

“I had surgery and I wasn’t football-ready, so I just shot a lot,” Clatt said. “I could still shoot; I just couldn’t run as well. It helped a lot — I could get my form down and everything.”

As the season progresses, Clatt is becoming more and more comfortable on the court.

His last two outings have been his best. He canned four 3-pointers and scored 14 points at West Marshall last Saturday, then went for a career-high 17 points with five long bombs in a 57-45 setback to Clarksville Monday at Colo.

“We’ll put some more sets in for Brighton,” Kelly said. “As the season goes on, I think he’ll be a key for us to open up some things inside, hopefully, if he continues to shoot the way he has.”

Clatt looks to continue to build on that momentum as Colo-NESCO searches for its first victory. The Royals played one of their best stretches of the season in the first half against Clarksville and they are hoping to top that heading into Christmas break.

“Three games left,” Clatt said. “Hopefully we can get a couple of them. That’d be nice going into break.”

Colo-NESCO hosts GMG on Friday, travels to Baxter next Tuesday and then to Eldora next Thursday to face South Hardin.