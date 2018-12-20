COLO — The Colo-NESCO didn’t get hot offensively until it was too late in a 61-47 loss to GMG Friday at Colo.

The Royals were outscored 31-12 in the first half and only scored 10 points in the third quarter. They erupted for 25 points in the fourth quarter, but could only shave six points off a 20-point deficit, dropping to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO shot 34 percent from the field and made five 3-pointers and 6 of 10 free throws. The Royals had 31 rebounds and five steals as a team.

Jack McKinney turned in a big game in defeat for Colo-NESCO with 17 points and three assists. Francis Bower added 13 points and eight rebounds; Kelly Gray nine points, seven rebounds and five assists and Brighton Clatt six points, five rebounds and three steals.

GMG 61, Colo-NESCO 47

GMG 16 15 11 19 - 61

CN 6 6 10 25 - 47

Colo-NESCO (47) - Kelly Gray 3-12 2-3 9, Keaton Schultz 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 2-8 1-2 6, Jack McKinney 7-15 0-0 17, Francis Bower 5-15 3-5 13, Ethan Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Burg 0-2 0-0 0, Alex Dunahoo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-53 6-10 47. 3-point field goals (5): McKinney 3, Gray, Clatt. Rebounds (31): Bower 8. Assists (11): Gray 5. Steals (5): Clatt 3. Blocks (1): Bower. Fouls: 12.

COLO - For three quarters, Colo-NESCO played to its potential against Clarksville Dec. 11 at Colo.

The Royals played the Indians dead even in the first half and outscored them by four points in the fourth. But a brutal third quarter was too much to overcome in a 57-45 setback.

The hot shooting of Brighton Clatt and strong inside play of Francis Bower enabled Colo-NESCO to keep pace with Clarksville in the first half. The two teams were tied at 29-29 going into the second half.

But in the third quarter, everything fell apart for the Royals. Clarksville ended the quarter on a 13-0 run to build a 16-point cushion.

Clarksville’s lead peaked at 57-40 with 2:40 to go in the fourth quarter. The Royal defense toughened up to hold the Indians scoreless the rest of the way, but Colo-NESCO had too much ground to make up, falling to 0-5 on the season.

“We were right there at halftime, but for the first time in five games, our effort wasn’t where we needed to get it to until the last three or four minutes of the game,” Colo-NESCO head boys’ basketball coach Brandon Kelly said. “We need to make sure we bring that effort right from the beginning.”

Colo-NESCO continued to struggle on the glass, getting outrebounded 29-18. The Royals also gave Clarksville too many good looks from outside, with the Indians going 9 of 22 from 3-point range.

On offense, the Royals did shoot at a solid 43-percent clip from the field. They also had eight steals defensively.

“We’re making progress in certain areas,” Kelly said. “But we need to put it together for four quarters. Just keep working and hope good things happen.”

Clatt was a bright spot for Colo-NESCO in the loss. He made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and three steals.

Bower had 10 points, four rebounds and a block and Kelly Gray five points, five assists and four steals. Tanner Ingle added seven points and six rebounds and Jack McKinney four points and two assists.

Clarksville evened its record at 3-3. Dawson Holub drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points; Ethan Schmidt hat 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks; Chris Behrends netted 13 points and Pacen Hendricks dished out 10 assists for the Indians.

Clarksville 57, Colo-NESCO 45

C 13 16 20 8 - 57

CN 14 15 4 12 - 45

Clarksville (57) - Chris Behrends 5-11 0-1 13, Deric Trees 2-6 0-1 4, Pacen Hendricks 2-3 0-0 4, Ethan Schmidt 7-9 0-0 14, Drew Kromminga 1-3 0-0 3, Corbin Engel 1-2 0-2 2, Dawson Holub 5-9 2-3 17. Totals: 23-43 2-7 45. 3-point field goals (9): Holub 5, Behrends 3, Kromminga. Rebounds (29): Schmidt 10. Assists (19): Hendricks 10. Steals (8): Behrends 2, Schmidt 2, Holub 2. Blocks (5): Schmidt 4. Fouls: 14.

Colo-NESCO (45) - Kelly Gray 2-5 1-2 5, Keaton Schultz 0-1 0-2 0, Brighton Clatt 6-17 0-0 17, Jack McKinney 1-3 2-2 4, Francis Bower 5-9 0-0 10, Ethan Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 3-3 1-2 7, Trevor Burg 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Dunahoo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-42 4-8 45. 3-point field goals (5): Clatt 5. Rebounds (18): Ingle 6. Assists (11): Gray 5, Steals (8): Gray 4. Blocks (1): Bower. Fouls: 14.