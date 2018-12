Colo-NESCO junior Lauryn Hill is the Nevada Journal Athlete of the Week. Hill scored nine points and had four assists and steals apiece for the Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team in a 51-43 loss to Clarksville on Dec. 10. On Friday she went for nine points, 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block to help Royal head girls’ basketball coach Wayne Cafferty pick up his 500th-career victory with a 67-27 triumph over GMG at Colo.