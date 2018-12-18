NEVADA — A cold shooting night from outside prevented the Nevada boys’ basketball team from keeping pace with Ballard in a 65-36 loss to the Bombers Saturday at the Nevada High School Field House.

Ballard jumped out to a 10-2 lead and kept the pressure up until its advantage had swelled to 25 points at 36-11. Nevada cut the deficit to 37-18 at the half, but could get no closer than 18 points in the second half.

“To beat an experienced team with a lot of seniors on it and a really good big guy, we had to make shots,” Nevada head boys’ basketball coach Tyler Struck said. “We didn’t. If I was scouting our team, the word shooter would be in the first line of about everyone’s personnel sheet. It’s who we are. We have to get better.”

Nevada only made 3 of 21 3-pointers for the game. The Cubs are an inexperienced and undersized group of players, so they need to find a way to knock down shots from outside in order to be competitive.

“If I’ve got to change something at practice or we’ve got to change something before or after school — we’ve got to get in the gym and start making some shots again,” Struck said.

Nevada committed 19 turnovers in the loss. Ballard also hurt the Cubs in the paint, shooting 56 percent from the field and getting to the line 23 times, improving to 5-2.

The Cubs fell to 3-5. Nevada did hang tough on the boards, with Ballard only holding a 35-33 rebounding advantage, and the Cubs picked up nine steals and forced 15 turnovers.

Tyler Sansgaard scored 14 points and had six rebounds and two assists in a losing effort for Nevada. Kody Kruschwitz added nine points, Jacob Sanders and Henry Nelson scored four apiece and Jack Cahill finished with two points and six rebounds.

Connor Drew led Ballard with 16 points, three steals and a block. Mason Murphy had 14 points and five assists and Isaiah Deason 12 points and six rebounds for the Bombers..

Ballard 65, Nevada 36

B 22 15 17 11 - 65

N 8 10 12 6 - 36

Ballard (65) - Connor Drew 6-11 4-7 16, Mason Murphy 5-7 4-8 14, Isaiah Deason 6-10 0-1 12, Max Olsan 3-4 2-2 9, Kegan Odden 3-4 1-3 7, Reece Huen 2-5 0-0 5, Seth Wohlgemuth 0-1 2-2 2, Chase Winterboer 0-2 0-0 0, Nic Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Kade Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Henry Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-44 13-23 65. 3-point field goals (2): Olsan, Huen. Fouls: 14.

Nevada (36) - Tyler Sansgaard 6-19 0-0 14, Kody Kruschwitz 4-10 0-0 9, Jacob Sanders 2-4 0-0 4, Henry Nelson 2-2 0-1 4, Jack Cahill 1-4 0-0 2, Devin See 1-2 0-0 2, Ayden Rhodes 0-3 1-4 1, Brayden Bottorf 0-5 0-0 0, Thomas Crawford 0-3 0-0 0, Cooper Bovee 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Lycke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-54 1-5 36. 3-point field goals (3): Sansgaard 2, Kruschwitz. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: See.

NEVADA - Nevada was unable to counter a hot start by Prairie City-Monroe in a 75-54 loss to the Mustangs Friday at the Nevada High School Field House.

PCM outscored Nevada 40-23 in the first half. The Mustangs went for 25 points in the first quarter.

PCM upped its lead to 25 points after three quarters. Nevada had a strong 20-point fourth quarter, but only made up a small amount of ground, falling to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

A huge disparity at the foul line hurt Nevada. The Cubs only attempted seven foul shots and PCM was 21 of 33 from the line.

Nevada was also hurt on the boards. PCM outrebounded the Cubs, 38-20.

Nevada did can seven 3-pointers. The Cubs also had eight steals defensively.

Kody Kruschwitz finished with 19 points and three assists and Tyler Sansgaard 18 points and two assists for Nevada. Brayden Bottorf added eight points and three steals and Devin See five rebounds and four assists.

PCM improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Reed Worth had 23 points, six assists and four steals for the Mustangs.

PCM 75, Nevada 54

PCM 25 15 19 16 - 75

N 14 9 11 20 - 54

PCM (75) - Jason Stafford 5-8 0-0 12, Reed Worth 6-12 8-12 23, Gatlin Boell 1-2 0-0 2, Grant Landgrebe 0-1 1-2 1, Andrew Van Ryswyk 3-8 6-7 14, Isaac Telfer 2-7 3-6 7, Jordon DeVries 1-1 0-0 2, Derek Brown 5-11 3-3 14. Totals: 23-50 21-33 75. 3-point field goals (8): Worth 3, Stafford 2, Van Ryswyk 2, Brown. Rebounds (38): Van Ryswyk 12, Telfer 12. Assists (15): Worth 6. Steals (12): Worth 4, Telfer 4. Blocks (1): Van Ryswyk. Fouls: 15.

Nevada (54) - Jacob Sanders 1-4 0-0 3, Brayden Bottorf 3-10 1-2 8, Devin See 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas Crawford 0-3 0-0 0, Kody Kruschwitz 8-12 1-1 19, Tyler Sansgaard 6-15 3-3 18, Ayden Rhodes 1-3 0-1 2, Jack Cahill 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 21-53 5-7 54. 3-point field goals (7): Sansgaard 3, Kruschwitz 2, Sanders, Bottorf. Rebounds (20): See 5. Assists (14): See 4. Steals (8): Bottorf 3. Blocks (1): See. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Sanders.

ALLEMAN - Nevada was done in by a difficult third quarter in a 60-34 loss to North Polk Dec. 11 at Alleman.

Nevada only trailed by five points at the half. But North Polk went on a 21-4 run over the third quarter to break the game open.

Nevada was held to 24-percent shooting from the field. The Cubs only made 2 of 13 3-pointers and they were outrebounded, 40-23, to fall to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

The Cubs did manage to get to the line 20 times and limit North Polk to 13 free-throw attempts. Nevada also came up with 12 steals defensively.

Tyler Sansgaard had 10 points and three steals, Devin See seven points and seven rebounds and Kody Kruschwitz seven points and two steals for Nevada. Brayden Bottorf chipped in six points and two blocks and Thomas Crawford pulled down five rebounds.

North Polk picked up its first win, going to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference. Cam Markert had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Braden Hoksbergen 17 points and four assists for the Comets.

North Polk 60, Nevada 34

N 11 9 4 10 - 34

NP 14 11 21 14 - 60

Nevada (34) - Jacob Sanders 0-2 3-5 3, Brayden Bottorf 3-8 0-0 6, Chase Lycke 0-0 0-0 0, Devin See 3-8 1-2 7, Thomas Crawford 0-4 0-0 0, Kody Kruschwitz 1-7 4-4 7, Tyler Sansgaard 3-7 3-7 10, Ayden Rhodes 0-4 0-0 0, Henry Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Cahill 0-2 1-2 1, Cooper Bovee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-42 12-20 34. 3-point field goals (2): Kruschwitz, Sansgaard. Rebounds (23): See 7. Assists (5): Sansgaard 2. Steals (12): Sansgaard 3. Blocks (4): Bottorf 2. Fouls: 14.

North Polk (60) - Cam Markert 9-14 1-1 20, Quinton McArthur 0-1 0 0-0 0, Luke McCoy 0-0 0-0, Braden Hoksbergen 6-11 2-5 17, Colten Parkins 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Manock 0-0 0-0 0, Coby Bouchard 0-1 0-0 0, Jevin Sullivan 2-6 1-1 5, Thomas Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Carstensen 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Maring 3-7 4-4 11, Andrew Weig 1-1 0-0 3, Quinten Sommers 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 22-45 10-13 60. 3-point field goals (6): Hoksbergen 3, Markert, Maring, Weig. Rebounds (40): Markert 12. Assists (13): Markert 4, Hoksbergen 4. Steals (9): Markert 3, Hoksbergen 3. Blocks (2): Markert, Carstensen. Fouls: 18.