Hospital set to embark on 3rd decade of local health care

WEST BURLINGTON — It’s been two decades since Great River Medical Center moved from its landlocked location in downtown Burlington to its sprawling West Burlington campus, where expansion of facilities and services continue to accommodate local healthcare needs.

“We’ve added a lot of clinical services in the last 20 years,” said GRMC Chief Clinical Officer Teresa Colgan. “I think those are really good for our community and to keep people local for their healthcare.”

To help patients remain local, the hospital analyzes its transfer data to determine what services and clinics should be considered. As a result, 13 clinics as well as numerous services have opened there over the past 20 years.

Those additions in turn have resulted in fewer transfers, GRMC President and CEO Matt Wenzel said, explaining just between 80 and 100 of the about 35,000 patients the emergency department sees annually must be transferred to other hospitals.

“It just shows how much people are getting care here,” Wenzel said.

Those additions would not have been possible had the hospital remained downtown.

Nowhere to grow but up

Great River Health Systems — recently renamed Great River Health — began developing the 83-acre West Burlington site in anticipation of future growth. The hospital, then called Burlington Medical Center, was made up of two buildings previously occupied by two competing hospitals, and the only way to grow was up.

“We were landlocked,” said Chief Medical Officer Michael McCoy, who joined Burlington Medical Center’s ranks as an obstetrician in 1990. “We had nowhere to go but up, so if we were going to adapt and keep up with technology and compete, we needed more space.”

North Hill Park, located just across the street from the hospital, would have provided room for some expansion, but the city was not fond of the idea. Additionally, it would have made for an even more confusing campus.

“It would have been a navigation nightmare to get from one place to the other,” McCoy said.

Navigating the hospital was already difficult enough. McCoy’s office at the time was located in the space now occupied by Martini’s Bar & Grille, and getting from there to the hospital could be difficult.

“If we wanted to try to explain to a patient how to get down to the hospital, it was a disaster, because they’d have to go down an elevator and then they would have to go down this hallway and get on a second elevator, and then they’d have to go down another hallway and get on a third elevator,” McCoy recalled. “And if they actually made it to the hospital without getting lost, you were shocked.”

And so, on Aug. 28, 1996, the hospital’s board of directors announced the decision to build a new hospital.

Planning for the hospital

Initially, the plan was just to build a hospital, but as discussions continued, it was realized the demand among physicians for nearby medical offices was high.

“We kind of did a survey to make sure there were enough who were interested,” McCoy said. “Well, virtually everybody was interested.”

Blueprints were drawn up for the Eastman Plaza, but it was not long before the need for a second medical office building was realized, and the Mercy Plaza was added to the construction plans.

On July 31, 1997, the hospital’s former president and CEO, Mark Richardson, who took on the role in August 1996, participated in GRMC’s groundbreaking ceremony.

As construction neared completion, hospital staff began gearing up for the move. On Feb. 22, 2000, about 200 people participated in a “day in the life” scenario that tested employee knowledge of the new facility.

A mock patient move followed on March 7 to verify logistical and communication details of the actual patient move.

Things went surprisingly smoothly the day of the move, which remains fresh in the minds of those who were there.

“I think it was a really exciting day, not just for the employees, but patients were excited, the community was excited,” Colgan said. “And I think that’s the beauty of a community hospital, that people have some ownership.”

McCoy was one of the last physicians to leave the old hospital as he was delivering babies.

Richardson, in an interview with The Hawk Eye in 2017 after announcing his retirement, recalled the move fondly.

“I can always remember on the day of the move, 26 ambulances lined up down from the front of the old hospital, just in a row, and we’d had it all laid out. We’d cleared out the hospital to try to get as few of the patients as we could,” Richardson said. “The organization of our staff and some of the leaders that managed that, it was just an unforgettable day. When we’ve had employee recognition days, a lot of our staff will talk about that day, that it was probably the most memorable day of their career, so it was really cool.”

The facility still looks new today and has drawn admiration from other hospitals throughout the world.

Chief Administration Officer Jim Kammerer recalled visits from Russian and Japanese hospital administrators who came to see the hospital’s lake-coupled geothermal heating and cooling system. It was the largest of its kind at the time.

The hospital’s admittedly painful transition from paper to Cerner’s electronic medical record system in 2014 would bring more international visitors, who travel there for site visits.

“When people come in for site visits from other facilities or even from other countries, they say how beautiful this building is,” Kammerer said, crediting the hospital’s maintenance and environmental services employees for their upkeep of the building and grounds. “They think it’s still new.”

McCoy and Colgan believe the sense of ownership instilled in hospital employees by the planning of and successful move to the new facility remains today.

“Coming out of that experience when we moved to the new hospital, we learned that if we set a goal and everybody aligned with that goal, we could be very successful, and I think that has been part of our key that has carried us into other venues along the way,” Colgan said.

GRMC grows

The hospital has indeed pursued many venues over the past 20 years, continually adding to its West Burlington campus.

Between 2002 and 2004, GRMC added uterine cryoblation therapy to treat extreme menstrual bleeding; PET and CT scanning; and computer-aided detection, which helps radiologists better review mammograms.

The following year would be one of substantial growth for GRMC. Not only did it begin offering spinal surgery and partner with Med-Force to start the area’s first hospital-based aeromedical transportation service, but it also opened the first phase of a $15 million service expansion project that included Snake Alley Rehabilitation, an inpatient therapy area that allows patients to practice daily living activities before returning home.

The second phase of the expansion project, which included the Digestive Health Center, Heart and Vascular Center and Surgical Services, was opened in 2006.

The next several years would bring the addition of the emergency transportation building next to the Emergency Department, a new digital mammography system and Kid Zone Child Care Center, all in 2006; Great River Hospice House in 2007; Great River Wellness Plaza in 2012; Great River Klein Center in 2013; and the addition of a new stent for treating coronary artery disease in 2015.

The hospital now is in the process of building a 30-acre solar array, which is expected to be one of the largest privately owned solar arrays in the state, south of GRMC.

A shift to regionalism

While Great River Health has continued to add to the West Burlington campus, it also has expanded its services to other areas in southeast Iowa.

Over the years, changes to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements have led to limited resources for hospitals, shifting the dynamic of relationships between health systems from competitive to collaborative.

“For doing the same work, you get paid less,” McCoy said. “And if you continue to operate things the way you’re doing it, that’s why you see hospitals close.”

As a result, 17 Iowa hospitals are at financial risk of closure or discontinuing services.

Henry County Health Center, which came under GRH’s management in 2008, no longer will do labor and deliveries beginning June 1. While it will continue to provide prenatal care, it is working on a delivery plan with GRMC.

GRH also opened Quick Care clinics in West Point and Burlington, as well as an urgent care clinic in Keokuk, which recently moved into a new building. In 2018, GRH also opened a family planning clinic in Burlington following the closure of Planned Parenthood.

“Some of the services we’ve added, like Quick Care, that’s been a huge benefit, I believe, to our community, and then putting that urgent care model in Keokuk has helped that community in Keokuk as well,” Kammerer said. “So those are types of services that we didn’t have 20 years ago, and I think those have improved the healthcare of our community and provided people with quick access to care when they need it.”

After numerous groundbreaking ceremonies, Richardson retired from his position as CEO and president in January 2018, passing the torch to Wenzel, who quickly found himself navigating a merger with Fort Madison Community Hospital. That deal was finalized Aug. 1, 2018.

“We had two communities that were competing for limited resources for the longest time — those being Fort Madison and Burlington,” Wenzel said. “In August 2018 is when we started working together, and if you look at how fast things have come together and the collaboration between the two, I think that if you talk to the boards at each hospital, everyone couldn’t be more pleased with how things have come together so quickly.“

That partnership already is paying off, netting a $10 million reduction in loss in just one year. Wenzel said it is the first time in more than six years FMCH saw a positive operating margin. GRMC itself hasn’t been profitable for 11 years.

“I think a lot of that has to do with how we’re working together,” Wenzel said. “We can share resources. We don’t have to compete against each other. We get to take care of the community versus competing for limited resources between two organizations.”

“You had communities that didn’t work well together in the past,” McCoy said. “They had their own things, they did their own things. They would purposely not refer patients to us and vice versa, and now you’re seeing those communities and the boards of those health centers working together to what’s the work we can do, how can we work together, what things can we collaborate on and do together, and you didn’t have that discussion 20 years ago at all.”

GRH is adding to FMCH’s services as well.

Corgan said the health system is working to have a secure car service staffed 16 hours per day to transfer mental health patients to available beds that will support both the Fort Madison and West Burlington hospitals.

“In mental health, if you don’t get a transfer right away, you lose the bed,” Corgan said. “And so adding resources to our transfer service will secure beds for patients to make sure they’re getting the right care sooner instead of being boarded to the emergency rooms at either campus.”

Kammerer said a geriatric psych unit is set to be operational there this summer.

FMCH will retain its name, though signage displaying the GRH logo will be added to the facility.

“We really want to make sure that they maintain their entity’s identity, so we’re all working together as part of Great River Health, but I think there’s a really important piece of maintaining your identity in that community,” Wenzel said. “And as we continue to think about regionalism, that’s a key tenant of what we do and what I think separates us from others is we’re really big on ensuring the local entity is prominent.”