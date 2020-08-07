"The pen is mightier than the sword" wrote Englishman Edward Bulwer-Lytton in his play where powerful Cardinal Richelieu of King Louis XIII’s France discovers a plot against himself. However, as a minister, Richelieu is unable to take up arms against his internal enemies. Then his page speaks, "Now at your command are other weapons, my Lord." Soon the cardinal’s writing begins to inform and persuade others more powerfully than the lance or arrow ever could, and Richelieu is victorious over his foes. Such is the power of writing.

Friends, the power of words in unimaginable. The Christian believes the eternal Word became the living Word so that by the written Word we might have eternal life. That pre-eminent Word who lived among us, full of grace and truth, also created the world, wrote Paul in that beautiful hymn to the Colossians. Take that as a faith statement, but also consider that modern information theory is now telling us there are discreet units of information somehow created by some code or code giver that forms the basis of matter. Matter does not comprise information chips; information comprises matter! Did information form the world as God spoke worlds into existence? Interesting that the presuppositions of science and faith are moving ever so much closer.

Our duty in the present sphere, said William Gass, is not to turn lead into gold, but to turn our world into words. I feel my Father’s pleasure when I write and teach and preach, and I imitate the Creator when I work with ideas in science and the liberal arts.

As I complete twelve months of writing opinions in our Hawk Eye, I express appreciation to folks who contacted me and said they enjoyed the words. Behind each month’s post is an agony of deciding how to form the world into words, a feeling many people have when they speak in public or write for other adults to read and dissect. What started as an impulse for me is now a desire, a calling to write to encourage other people of faith to be credible and cautious and prepared in these times when quarrelling forces are acting like feuding parents in a nasty custody battle. We need calm, and we need careful thinking and writing.

Here’s my pitch: I want to attract a few readers who want to put words into print and thus add additional substance to the market place of ideas. Send your letters and opinions to The Hawk Eye. Many readers, I have found, want an analysis from a Christian worldview and they want encouragement and hope. This may include a smart diversion from our current challenges into interesting topics about science, history, citizenship, sports, and business. Yes, it is ridiculously hard work, and ideas inside the head grab a person and won’t let go until the project is finished. Well-written becomes well done.

Now let me invite you, my thoughtful friends, to join me in taking up the pen. I enjoy your conversation, and now I would like to read your words. Here are some suggestions:

Is there a preacher who will write an opinion on the strength of the Barmen Confession in 1933 where the confessing churches refused to support the national socialism of Nazi Germany?

Is there a mathematician who will write an opinion on the exquisite beauty of the Fibonacci sequence that yields not only the Golden Rectangle and human bone lengths but also the curious spiral that shows up in pine cones, nautilus shells, and galaxies?

Is there the automobile repair authority who will write how we have gone from the Model T with no water pump, no fuel pump, no speedometer, no gas gauge or distributor, to today’s satellite-tracked, safety-inspired composite carriage in less than 120 years?

Is there a business owner who will write an opinion on the value of hard work and fair-market capitalism, and how we can teach our children and grandchildren to be both capitalistic and compassionate?

Is there a mom or teacher who will write how to keep a mask on a first grader?

Is there a historian who will write what happened to Captain Leonard LaRue of the merchant marine, and why he permanently entered a monastery in 1954 and was given the name "Brother Marinus?"

Is there a political scientist who will write and explain why Liberal thinkers from several universities recently took up pen to write against the cancel culture? What is historical Liberalism, anyway, and what does it have to do with the culture wars of today?

I believe the world is full of truth and inspiration, deep in design and discovery, and there are informed people who want the privilege of reading your head and heart. Maya Angelou wrote "There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside of you." Wordsworth wrote, "Fill your paper with the breathings of your heart."

There will not be flashy red, white, and blue party conventions this year at the national level. Therefore, let’s have a convention of the quill in writing. Let’s have a meeting of the minds at 800 S. Main St. in our curve of the Big Muddy.

Hemingway wrote all one has to do is write "one true sentence." It generally takes me thirty days to write one true sentence.

"August" honors Emperor Augustus, that rascally Roman who found Rome a city of brick and left it a city of marble, whose name means "impressive," "distinguished," "respected," and "eminent." These words also describe the one who writes to place into the public an idea, a value, and a legacy, which no computer can ever alter or erase. Paper and pen have permanence that outlast the sword. Fear not the one who attempts to ridicule or cancel or break the podium, or the pulpit, or the pen. Break a pencil in half and soon there are two pencils, both sharpened and ready to write.

John D. Griffith is a retired military chaplain and Christian Church minister and a graduate of the United States Guard Academy. He taught high school math and science at Great River Christian school for seven years, and presently serves in the Des Moines County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). John also enjoys tutoring students and helping youth achieve their full potential.