Based on what I saw last Saturday afternoon on a drive through Campustown, I’ve got more worries about what’s going to happen when Iowa State University students come flooding back into Ames over the next few weeks.

It was damned hot on that Saturday afternoon, well over 100 degrees when you figured in the humidity.

I got to the corner of Hunt and Hayward — and that’s when I saw it.

Somebody in a house on that corner was throwing a big, beery party. I’m betting there were about 20 males there, and a few females, on that front lawn, all of them young, all of them looking like they were ISU students.

They had a sprinkler spraying them down. All the males had their shirts off. There was a lot of beer being drunk there.

The ground was littered with red solo cups and beer cans. The two-person couch and about a dozen chairs setting on the grass were occupied.

I saw no one wearing a mask, no one trying to maintain a six-foot distance from anyone else.

The party reminded me of those I’d seen for decades in Campustown, whether it was during VEISHEA or on a football Saturday or on a first warm night of spring.

But I had figured that with the virus, all that would have changed, much like everything else has changed.

I figured these young people had gotten the message that, yes, maybe they wouldn’t get a bad case of the disease because they were young, but they understood that if they did get it, they certainly could pass it on to grandpa, which could kill him. That’s me. I’m grandpa.

That party played into what some of my friends have been telling me, that we’re going to see a huge spike in virus cases when ISU opens, that Ames will become a hot spot because the students are going to be partying like they were on that Saturday afternoon, getting the disease and passing it around … and around … and around.

I hope not. But from what I saw on that hot Saturday, all of the tremendous effort ISU has been making in corralling this monster will be for naught.

I certainly hope I’m wrong.

Dick Haws, Ames