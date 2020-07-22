America still needs a standard, pointed to the heavens with a flag attached, flying in the wind, in God we trust, compass with a Christian moral way pointing the direction we need to go. What I just said is starting to fade away.

Our streets are filled with violence and unrest with little kids dying every day, and destruction with little law and order. I don't understand why.

I do know there will be an election Nov. 3. The voters have two choices: vote for a republic, which brings freedom; or socialism and chaos.

What choice will the voters make? It will be close on Nov. 3. Before you vote, it's your choice; but think long and hard.

Are you making the right choice? There will be no going back to the way we have been.

I am not telling you how to vote, just giving you something to think about.

Ronald Tisor, Burlington