I hope that everyone is as tired of hearing this phrase as I am. It implies permanence to a situation that we must get through, instead of a necessary sacrifice of time and effort to get back to where we were.

It gives justification to those that aren’t making that sacrifice because this is a situation that can’t be altered by social distancing and the use of facial covering, so why bother?

The new normal is the excuse to reopen businesses that probably should not be reopened, with some requiring a waiver of liability, which should tell you how dangerous your participation could be.

We are living in what may be called the "Great American Failure" by future generations. We live in a country so divided that not even a pandemic can unite us.

Ineffective government and non-compliance of the selfish individuals equals a lot of people dying. If you believe that the thinning of the herd is necessary, I sincerely hope that someone you care for doesn’t have to be the sacrifice for your selfishness.

But if they are, I hope that you have a long life and a vivid memory.

John Willson, Burlington