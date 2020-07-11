As President Donald Trump, head of the Republican Party and self-described stable genius, leads this country southward in a handbasket, the hallelujah chorus that are his followers continue to sing the refrain, "At least we got our tax cut."

True, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill of 2017, passed by Republicans only, is in the history books. The question is, was it worth all the adulation? The answer is, only if one is rich, on the board, or a shareholder of a large corporation.

The proof was consistently and accurately found in any mainstream media outlet, but not on Fox News. Furthermore, it is now easily verified by the following reliable and objective sources: Bureau of Economic Analysis, Census Bureau, Treasury Department, S&P Dow Jones Indices, Federal Reserve, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Tax Policy Center.

So, what happened in the two years following the tax cut?

After a "sugar high" of two quarters, business investment dropped to zero and new orders for capital goods steadily declined. The GDP dropped to barely 2 percent. The federal deficit continued to grow.

Some corporate earnings were returned from the trillions of dollars stashed overseas but it was not reinvested in this country. Instead it was used for stock buybacks and for shareholders.

The tax cut had no effect on wages or job creation because the increases that did occur went along a trend line that started in 2014. The average annual bonus increased briefly, but now is lower than before the tax cut.

How about the tax cuts themselves? The tax cuts gave middle and working class folks a +1 to1.5 percent change in after-tax income while the wealthy got nearly +3.5 percent.

After 2027, these tax cuts will disappear for everyone except the wealthy.

And what about corporate profits? Corporate profits went up but the taxes they paid went down.

In summary, with these tax favors to the rich and the corporate elite, Trump and his Republicans unnecessarily weakened our economy that was slowly recovering from the Great Recession of 2008.

Now the pandemic has gut-punched this country. Our economy will require a real stimulus that will help pull us through this crisis. This stimulus should obviously not be another Republican tax cut. After 40 years of fooling the public into thinking this was serious economics, we cannot afford to play Charlie Brown to their Lucy and have the football once again snatched away.

But ask yourself, why would Republicans do things to purposely undermine our government? To paraphrase Grover Norquist (founder of Americans for Tax Reform), Republicans want to reduce government down to the size where it can be easily drowned in a bathtub. That leaves the Republicans not respecting the government of which they are a part.

The crux of the matter is that the government, in a real sense, is us. It is "We The People," and it exists to serve and protect us. So it appears the only reason why Republicans would run for public office is to use their elected position to gain power, improve one's brand and enrich themselves. Sound familiar?

Why would "We" vote for any Republican?

Steve Miller, Nauvoo, Illinois