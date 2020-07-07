I came into this life without choice. I didn’t decide to be conceived. Two people I didn’t know decided that for me. I was carried for nine months, then pushed out with no consideration by my mother as to whether I wished to go or stay. I was suddenly and rudely squeezed out into a life that I didn’t decide to live.

Then to add to the humiliation of coming into this world naked, a group of masked strangers examined my bare body, counting fingers and toes, as if they’d never seen a tiny human before. Embarrassingly, I cried like a little baby, when for no reason at all, one of the masked strangers grabbed my ankles, raised my naked body upside down, then slapped me on my bottom. These actions told me for the first time, life is unfair.

That’s how it all began for me. Maybe you endured a similar experience?

We are given no choice. On one day we didn’t exist and on the next, we are a human life beginning to form and grow. We enter an imperfect and broken world and are told at an early age, "Life isn’t fair. Just deal with it."

How we deal with it ...

Even though we are forced into this world, we quickly establish how we’ll live our lives. We are where we are at this very moment because of the choices we made along the way. We are who we are, where we are and what we are because of what we choose to let into our mind. It’s those choices that determine the quality of the life we lead and our impact on those around us.

Don’t blame your past. Yes, some of us are born into loving families who nurture and teach us right from wrong, while others are brought into lives where they were never wanted and learn to live their lives without nurturing or instruction. Regardless of which, it is the choices that we make that determine how we live our lives. Blaming how we were raised is a waste of time and only keeps us from successfully moving forward. No, we didn’t decide how to be born nor will we decide when or how we die, but we absolutely decide how we live our life. How we treat others and ourselves makes a lasting impact, not just in our lives but with everyone and everything we touch.

None of us are perfect. I have many regrets about choices I made earlier in life, but I can’t change that. I can only move forward and do my best to make a positive difference.

The time to think about the impact we have on others is not on our deathbed while experiencing crushing regret, but while we are living our lives. As you read this, you can decide the difference you wish to make, the joy and happiness you bring to others or positive education you wish to share.

I have led a rich and joyful life, while also living a painful and stress-filled life. I’ve experienced both. Both were by choices I made. As I aged and moved out of my business suit and into a life of organizing stories for others, I quickly realized the power of words and the impact I can have. Choose to speak only kind and supportive words into the world.

This column, Positively Speaking, was born in April 2017 and my focus has been to help and encourage others to lead a happier and joy-filled life ... a life led by optimism. I do my best to have a positive impact on the readers of this column and I always pray that my words will help others lead a happier and more fruitful life.

It’s impossible not to recognize that our nation is in turmoil and divided in unhealthy ways. That does not mean that you are required to participate and contribute to the unhealthiness by being angry, offensive, and aggressive. Instead, you can be an example of integrity by being kind, humble and positive, while sharing words and actions of hope and optimism. We can choose to be part of the problem or proactively part of the solution.

This time of division and negativity will pass. Anger and yelling don’t change hearts nor minds. Being an example kindness and dignity does.

Which will you choose?

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, "Playing with the Enemy." Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.