It's that time again where we all want to celebrate the Fourth of July.

I have nothing against fireworks being set off to celebrate this moment. However, I do question some fireworks such as M-80s and M-60s being set off all hours of the night and wee hours of the morning, like 1 to 2 a.m.

This form of fireworks sounds like a cannon going off, big-time. Imagine, if you will, being in bed sleeping for work, and you have a child or children in bed trying to sleep, and someone sets one of these off. The mere sound of one of these fireworks can scare a child silly, not to mention, some of us adults.

Isn't there a noise curfew of 10 p.m.?

I live on North Jefferson Street, here in Mount Pleasant. This is all I hear, and as late as 1 to 2 a.m. I'm not against anyone having a bit of fun setting off fireworks, but must one do so when everyone else is in bed asleep?

It's sounding like a Civil War going on here. Just for an example, I was awakened between 1 and 2 a.m. this morning by fireworks sounding like a cannon. It scared the heck right out of me.

Then you have the situation long after July 4 is over. You still hear fireworks going off a week later.

Isn't there a deadline when fireworks are not to be set off? From what I'm told, fireworks can't be set off past July 6.

Isn't there a city ordinance governing fireworks? And why isn't this being enforced?

Anna Dieckmann, Mount Pleasant