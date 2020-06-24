Republicans nationwide continue a frenzied drive to suppress our right to vote.

Gerrymandering, needless bureaucracy, disregard for the Constitution, pandering to fear and ignorance…when will it end?

In our recent Iowa primary Republican Secretary of State, Paul Pate did the right thing in encouraging mail-in voting in the midst of the Covid19 crisis. "We’ll have none of that!" shout Republicans as they stonewall the initiative for November.

Seemingly stricken with suppression fever they now won’t permit ex-offenders to vote without full payment of fines. They know judges impose heavy monetary judgements on those locked in an unending cycle of poverty that will never be fully paid.

With overloaded court dockets and crowded prisons judges rightfully defer from the sanction of imprisonment. The result, unreasonable and oppressive fines. A payment plan approved by the probation officer should be all that is required.

In states where judges are elected the fines can be insanely severe so his honor can appear "tough on crime" come election day.

Republican legislators are fully aware that high numbers of those penalized are black, latino and poor. Their actions defy the eighth and fifteenth amendments to our Constitution.

This my friends, is systemic racism, pure and simple.

Promoting the right to vote is an act of citizenship. What we are seeing are acts of tyranny.

David Helman, Salem