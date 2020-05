The absurd cartoon in the Saturday, May 16, Hawk Eye showing Schumer and a mad scientist makes no sense to anyone other than a true Trump believer.

President Donald Trump's own Dr. Anthony Fauci would testify if he were allowed to, along with every other reputable doctor.

I like a witty political cartoon as well as anyone but that piece of trash isn't worth the ink it is printed with.

Jerry Bloomer, Burlington