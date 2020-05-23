So now the left is using Jeff Bezos's Democrat propaganda machine (aka The Washington Post) to enlighten us about "The Lincoln Project." This so-called project consists of nothing more than a bunch of political hacks or should I say "RHINOs" (Republicans in name only). They got together because they think they know better than the millions of people who voted for President Donald Trump, the business man.

How dare you real conservatives upset the status quo of the Washington D.C. swamp. The people making up this group consist of lawyers, political advisers, columnists, strategists, so-called experts........ the list goes on and on. These people are not true conservatives. These people are the very definition of "The Swamp." They formed a political action committee consisting of "Never Trumpers" whose sole purpose is to spread fake news and pour money into senate races across the country trying to turn control back over to the democrats.

The statements released are nothing more than the same exact democrat talking points that have been recited and repeated 24/7 by the main stream media. They have even come out in support of Joe Biden. His mind is gone but he continues his odd, creepy, and bizarre behavior. If this is the best the Democrats have they will suffer a blood bath in this coming election.

The Lincoln Project, along with the democrat party is the greatest threat to our Constitution and Bill of Rights, not Trump and his supporters. Remember that when you go to the polls this November.

Dave Hensley, Burlington