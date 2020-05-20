My son was born at 6:57 a.m. Of course, I’m not the only parent who remembers the precise moment their child entered the world, but the reason that time sticks in my brain has as much to do with what else took place that morning. One hour and 49 minutes after his birth, the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

His birth was unremarkable, thankfully, and once mother and son were comfortably relocated from the delivery room to their recovery room, I took advantage of the first lull of my morning to dash down to the hospital cafeteria to grab a breakfast sandwich and coffee to go. By the time the elevator had returned me to the 5th floor, a crowd had gathered around the small television mounted on the ceiling of the maternity wing vestibule.

On the screen a bright orange fire raged against the sharpest, bluest sky I had ever seen and people were murmuring, shifting from one foot to the other, glancing uncomfortably toward the window on the other side of the room. Nobody quite knew what was going on and what might happen next.

When the second plane hit 17 minutes later it brought, among other nightmarish things, a cold clarity. By the time I made it back to the recovery room, America had changed. The world my son had been born into, just two hours earlier, was gone.

It was for this reason I decided to write my son a letter. I would describe the events of that day in the hope that years later, he would understand just a bit better the world he had been born into as well as the one he navigated through in the ensuing years. Each year on his birthday I would write another letter, summarizing both the accomplishments and milestones of his life achieved during the previous 12 months along with the goings-on in the larger world. I would, I told myself, present him with these letters all at once, 19 years later, in August 2020, when he was packing up for college.

When I made this decision, August 2020 seemed so far away. I couldn’t imagine we’d ever get there, although I knew it would arrive with a head of steam, carrying the detritus of what had been wrought the terrible morning of his birth that was still, nevertheless, a guiltily wonderful morning for my wife and me, despite it all. What would the world look like in 2020? Who could possibly know?

The fascination of finding out how we got from here to there was overwhelming for me, so I was determined to keep my promise to myself and write that letter every September 11. And I did.

August 2020 doesn’t seem so far away right now. For my son, the excitement and anticipation brought by college acceptance letters have now been replaced with angst that he won’t be going away to college in late summer as planned but would instead be stuck in his childhood bedroom, faced with the unappetizing choice of either starting the next phase of his life on Zoom or deferring college completely until some indeterminate time in the future, a time that seems farther off every day.

After years of breathless waiting for this life-changing moment to arrive, he’s now hoping against hope that time slows down, allowing the world to settle and recover before snatching this moment away from him. Yes, I know that others have it worse and as long as we remain healthy we should count our blessings. We do. But that doesn’t mean we can’t mourn a loss that amounts to something short of death.

When I go through my collection of letters, I see with crystal clarity how, in fact, we got from there to here. On his first birthday, I told him about how he loved to crawl and play with our dog Clarence, but also about the Enron scandal and the collapse of the dot.com bubble. On his second birthday, right above the taped ticket stub of his first Phillies game, I mentioned the Iraq War and how the stock market had rebounded as a result. The Dow had risen from 8611 in my ‘02 letter to 9420 in my ‘03 letter. War, it seemed, was good business.

My ‘04 letter focused largely on the birth of our daughter and my son’s cool reception to the reality that the spotlight was no longer his alone. It also remarked on the fact that “the Bush administration has succeeded in so thoroughly scaring the hell out of the American public that they’ll believe anything done in the name of national security, even if it makes no sense.” It also noted that Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice” was the breakout television hit of the year.

Each year’s letter provided another link in the chain. Then-Sen. John Kerry, running as a peacenik in ‘04, had no shot to stop another four years of President George W. Bush’s militarization of America, I wrote. In ‘05 I wrote that Hurricane Katrina showed us just how unprepared we were as a nation to handle a calamity. Worse, as the messes in both the Middle East and New Orleans grew, we watched the truth become little more than a pawn to be played in a game with monumental stakes.

“The sad thing about America since you were born,” I wrote to my son on Sept. 11, 2006, “is that many people no longer trust anything that is told to us.” And on and on.

On the 10th anniversary of 9/11, I wrote that the day was commemorated with Stealth fighter jets flying over football stadiums and overheated praise of the armed forces. “There was a lot of talk about the ‘heroes’ of 9/11 but not much about who these heroes actually were,” I wrote. “What 9/11 stands for, if anything, continues to be open to debate.” It was a confusing day, I admitted. Nobody knew what to do or what to say. So our nation decided to laud the military in the desperate hope that it would protect us from any future catastrophe. Defense expenditures exploded along with the praise, as countless other governmental functions were marginalized, if not ignored or dismantled completely.

Now we know that the military couldn’t protect us from everything. A virus is impervious to multimillion dollar fighter jets — but perhaps not to a fully functional and funded federal government well-staffed with medical and scientific experts. They might have prevented this world, shattered on the day of my son’s birth, from disintegrating into dust under his feet once again, this time upon the occasion of his high school graduation.

My son was born on 9/11 and will now graduate high school in his bedroom in the midst of the most horrific global pandemic of our lifetimes. The world broke on the day of his birth, and the fissures from that day caused it to crack wide open right before he was to head off to college. And I have the letters to prove it.

Mitchell Nathanson is a law professor at Villanova University and the author of “Bouton: The Life of a Baseball Original.” His son, Alex, is heading off to the College of Wooster in Ohio in the fall, fingers crossed.