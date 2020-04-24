Here's an interesting thought experiment. What if major cities in Iowa (instead of New York) had suffered the distinction of leading the nation with more than half or our COVID-19 deaths?

No doubt that would have involved horrendous devastation in our state, but would the rest of the country have been shut down? Would New York and other states have gone along with imposing strict guidelines including suspension of their “nonessential” activities?

Would the entire U.S. right now be feeling the potentially very real threat of nationwide economic and societal collapse?

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison